Neil Young was certainly a known commodity, with an upward trajectory, when he brought Harvest out in February 1972. The Canadian expatriate had established his rep first with Buffalo Springfield and then with three solo albums before achieving superstar status by joining forces with Crosby, Stills & Nash. But Harvest, landing behind CSNY's chart-topping live set 4 Way Street, gave Young yet another vault in status. It was his only solo album to top the Billboard 200 (becoming the best-selling album in the U.S. in 1972) and yield a No. 1 single in "Heart of Gold." It was ultimately certified four-times platinum and, in 2015, inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO