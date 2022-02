Midnight is streaming their very heavy metal, almost-Motörhead-esque new single "Nocturnal Molestation" off the coming Let There Be Witchery record. "I always want it to be loud and nasty," said Midnight mastermind Athenar about the band's sound. "That kinda thing never gets old with me. How funny will that look to see me at age 77 – if I reach that point – sitting on the porch blasting Hellhammer?"

