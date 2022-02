Through partnerships with on-campus initiatives, the Agriculture Sustainability Institute is working toward a more sustainable and accessible Davis food system. UC Davis’ Agricultural Sustainability Institute’s goal is to ensure that everyone has access to healthy food while also promoting agriculture’s vitality for the current and future generations, according to their website. They conduct integrative research, education, communication and early action to try to mitigate large, emerging environmental concerns. The Student Farm on campus is a part of this institute which helps educate Davis students about sustainable agriculture by allowing them to participate in the practice.

DAVIS, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO