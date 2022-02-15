Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk courted dual controversies Thursday, accusing a US regulator of trying to stifle his speech while drawing condemnation for comparing Canada's leader to Hitler.
In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan, attorneys for Musk, a longtime critic of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accused the agency of propagating "endless unfounded investigations" into the Tesla boss and his company.
"The SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an outspoken critic of the government," Spiro said.
Nathan oversaw a 2018 agreement in which Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million to settle SEC charges that Musk defrauded investors with false claims on Twitter about a possible go-private transaction that was quickly aborted.
Comments / 0