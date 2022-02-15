ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, IL

Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing. The shares were donated from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

herald-review.com

The Verge

Elon Musk tells a judge the SEC’s ‘endless’ investigation is stifling his free speech

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest men in the world (depending on the day) says the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has tried to “chill” his free speech in an “unrelenting investigation” of him and the automaker he co-founded. The SEC, Musk’s attorneys allege, “has broken its promises” in a 2018 settlement over a tweet Musk posted saying he had funding secured to take Tesla private.
ECONOMY
BBC

Elon Musk says US is trying to 'chill' his free speech

Tesla boss Elon Musk has accused US regulators of targeting him for "unrelenting investigation" because of his criticism of the government. In a court filing, the billionaire says the Securities and Exchange Commission has engaged in "outsized efforts" to monitor the firm that "seem calculated to chill his exercise" of free speech.
ECONOMY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Musk: Buffett Partner Munger Said Tesla Would Fail

With Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report market capitalization at almost $1 trillion, Elon Musk can afford to look down on his critics and naysayers. It's an exercise to which the richest man in the world, who forced the entire automotive sector to convert to electric cars, does not hesitate to lend himself.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Tesla claims SEC is harassing Elon Musk to muzzle his criticism of government

A lawyer for Tesla and CEO Elon Musk claimed in a court filing today that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is harassing the car company and Musk to "muzzle" his criticism of the government. The three-page letter from lawyer Alex Spiro to US District Judge Alison Nathan in New York said the SEC is "weaponizing" the 2018 settlement in which Tesla and Musk agreed to pay $20 million each in penalties to resolve the SEC's complaint that "Musk's misleading tweets" about taking Tesla private caused the stock price to jump "and led to significant market disruption."
ECONOMY
AFP

Tesla's Musk condemned for Hitler tweet as he rips US regulator

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk courted dual controversies Thursday, accusing a US regulator of trying to stifle his speech while drawing condemnation for comparing Canada's leader to Hitler. In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan, attorneys for Musk, a longtime critic of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accused the agency of propagating "endless unfounded investigations" into the Tesla boss and his company. "The SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an outspoken critic of the government," Spiro said. Nathan oversaw a 2018 agreement in which Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million to settle SEC charges that Musk defrauded investors with false claims on Twitter about a possible go-private transaction that was quickly aborted.
BUSINESS
Axios

Elon Musk accuses SEC of attacking his right to free speech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday accused the Securities and Exchange Commission of undertaking a "harassment campaign" in an effort to "chill his exercise of First Amendment rights." Driving the news: "[T]he SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla lawyers say SEC investigations of Elon Musk constitute harassment -- WSJ

Shares of Tesla Inc. 1.0% in premarket trading Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the electric vehicle maker complained to a U.S. federal judge that the Securities and Exchange Commission conducted an "unfounded" investigation into Elon Musk, its founder and chief executive, and the company in 2018. In a letter to the court that oversaw settlement with the SEC in 2018, the company's lawyers say the SEC's investigations constitute a harassment campaign. The lawyers' letter comes after Tesla disclosed last week that it has been subpoenaed by the SEC to make sure the company is in compliance with a settlement over its governance processes, related to the September 2018 settlement of the SEC's investigation into Musk's tweet that year that he had "funding secured" to take the company private. Tesla's stock has dropped 15.2% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 4.6%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Elon Musk, Tesla attack SEC for 'unrelenting' harassment

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tesla Inc and its Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of harassing them with an “endless” and “unrelenting” investigation to punish Musk for being an outspoken critic of the government. The accusation came in a...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk, Tesla accuse SEC of 'weaponizing' 2018 settlement for 'unrelenting' investigations

TSLA TESLA INC. 878.86 -44.53 -4.82%. Instead of releasing the funds to shareholders, the electric vehicle maker claims that the agency has "gone rogue" and is "weaponizing the consent decree by using it to try to muzzle and harass Mr. Musk and Tesla, while ignoring its court-ordered duty to remit $40 million that it continues to hold while Tesla’s shareholders continue to wait."
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Musk Says SEC Is Out to ‘Muzzle and Harass’ Him and Tesla (2)

Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. told a judge that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. is targeting them with “unrelenting investigation” for criticizing the government, while failing to pay Tesla shareholders $40 million the agency collected in 2018 settlements over Musk’s tweets. The SEC “seems to be...
ECONOMY
NewsTimes

Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion to a Mystery Recipient

A new filing by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that was revealed this week shows that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not only been keeping good on his promise to sell 10% of his stock in the company, but has also apparently been doing good with it, too. It...
CHARITIES
Benzinga

Tesla Has A New Source Of Lithium From This Mine In Australia

In addition to computer chip and supply chain shortages, as well as a limited battery supply, some Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) EVs are being delayed for other issues. CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that Model X deliveries have been held back due to a lack of interior trim pieces. Tesla...
INDUSTRY

