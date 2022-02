Photographer Don Starkey likes to capture his surroundings in photographs and finds his favorite images to be landscapes. “A landscape can repeatedly take us to a magical place of imagination or escape where we can keep reliving the experience. I see landscapes more as an artwork,” he said. “Even though I enjoy wildlife and pets, they are not my greatest photographic adventure.” About five years ago, Starkey began sharing his talent with the community by volunteering to photograph special events at Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District. The partnership came about by chance. Starkey would spend time at the organization’s local parks taking pictures of the nature found there while on his regular walks. One day he shared his photos with retired park superintendent Mike Thom.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 6 DAYS AGO