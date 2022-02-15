ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Video: Car stolen while driver pumps gas in Missouri

By Stephanie Rothman, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NFtB_0eFBXsJU00

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. ( KTVI ) — Police released a surveillance video that captured the moment someone stole a woman’s car as she pumped gas in Missouri last week.

The video, released by St. Charles County police, shows the woman at a BP gas station when a gray car drives up to the pump next to her on Thursday. A suspect then gets out of the car, gets into the woman’s vehicle, and speeds away with the gas pump nozzle still inside.

“That hose is dangerous. Flying around, it could hit anyone,” said customer Joe Hamilton.

Trending: Missouri bunker home has everything you need to survive the apocalypse

The stolen car is a maroon four-door 2012 Infinity EX35 with Illinois registration: BL63515. Police are still searching for the suspects, who pulled into the gas station in a gray or silver Infinity G35 with no plates and a missing gap door.

“It’s frustrating when you’re just trying to pump gas and you’re taken advantage of,” said customer Kelly Farley.

Police called the car theft a “slider crime,” which happens when a suspect slides into the driver’s seat of an unlocked car and steals the vehicle. The driver is usually not paying attention or unable to lock their doors while pumping gas, putting them in a vulnerable situation.

In fall 2021, St. Louis police said, there was a significant spike in these crimes. Within five months, 11 gas stations were hit and 17 vehicles stolen .

Top story: Elusive witness admits she lied about 1996 St. Louis murder case

Police hope the video will help catch the thieves before they can strike again.

“Just lock up. Take your valuables if you have to,” said customer Kevin McGraw.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-7900 ext. 2557.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Bunker, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Hamilton, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Stolen Car#St#Bp#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Police looking for help identifying robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people they say stole merchandise from a business near North Decatur and the 215. One of the suspects is described as a White man in his 30’s or 40’s with a heavy build. Police describe the other suspect as […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

8 News Now

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy