ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Ukraine Defense Ministry, banks hit by cyberattack amid tensions with Russia

By Laura Kelly
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzSjY_0eFBXf5H00

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said it had been hit with a cyberattack amid heightened tensions with Russia and concerns Moscow could launch aggressive actions against the country, including a potential ground invasion.

In addition, at least two Ukrainian banks and some ATMs lost connectivity, according the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, which is part of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Reuters reported.

Netblocks, a watchdog group monitoring cybersecurity and global internet connectivity, confirmed that real-time network data showed a loss of connectivity to Ukraine’s State Savings Bank, impacting ATM and banking services.

Ukrainian officials did not assign blame for the attack but a statement suggested Russia could be behind it, Reuters reported, as the country has earlier come under cyberattacks from Moscow.

"It is not ruled out that the aggressor used tactics of little dirty tricks because its aggressive plans are not working out on a large scale," the statement read.

In January, Ukrainian officials blamed Russia for a cyberattack on government websites, with Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Development saying in a statement that "Moscow continues to wage a hybrid war and is actively building up its forces in the information and cyberspaces.”

The U.S. and its allies and partners in Europe have raised alarms that Russia could use a cyberattack against Ukraine as one area of aggression on top of the estimated 130,000 ground troops it has on the eastern and northern borders of Ukraine, as well as war ships in the Black Sea.

Russia denies that it has any intention to invade Ukraine and says the troops are part of large-scale military exercises. The country's defense minister has said the exercises are coming to a close.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also offered tacit openness to ongoing diplomacy with the West to address what he says are Moscow’s security concerns of Ukraine’s closer alignment with NATO members.

Comments / 95

Guest-123
4d ago

There have been 3 different people indicted over past several months that were affiliated with Clinton's campaign in 2016. Let's just see how this plays out... they spied on Trump's campaign and on him as a sitting President!!! Spying on the President of the US??!!!! They also made up lies about Trump working with Russia! Look it up! Killary should go to prison for espionage. Period. Although she never will, Dems never see justice.

Reply(14)
35
John Pruett
4d ago

Biden is dying to start war anywhere to distract his incompetence plus be a reason to potentially postpone the midterm elections because he's gonna lose huge.....it's all a ruse.

Reply(17)
28
Jerry Barton
5d ago

Praying for the safety of the people of Ukraine although I believe thst Putin is threatening a fake invasion simply to bolster hid buddy Budens ever rapidly dwindling approval ratings which are already at the lowest levels of any president in American history.

Reply(10)
22
Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Banking Services#Nato#Ukraine Defense Ministry#Ministry Of Defense#Ukrainian#Reuters#State Savings Bank#Moscow#Russian
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Telegraph

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine could look like

Tensions are running high over Ukraine, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops along the borders and Western leaders rushing to avert a potential invasion. But what would such an invasion look like if diplomatic efforts fail?. Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides - in Crimea to the...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian lawmakers just gave Putin another way to escalate tensions with Ukraine—just as some of Russia’s troops reportedly pull back from the border

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to formally recognize two breakaway "republics" in the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine—a move that would drive a nail through the 2015 ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.
POLITICS
CBS News

Retired Navy admiral on Russia-Ukraine conflict

All eyes are on Russia as world leaders seek to avoid an invasion of Ukraine. Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Foggo spoke with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the U.S.' role and what an invasion could look like.
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

480K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy