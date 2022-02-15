Philly POPS' Dancin' in the Streets: The Music of Motown is coming to the Kimmel Center

The Philly POPS is bringing the magic of Motown and a whole lot more to the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall.

Karen Rogers has the story in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.

Dancin' in the Streets: The Music of Motown is coming to the Kimmel Center this week.

"I happen to love Motown. I grew up on it," says David Charles Abell, Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Philly Pops.

Byron Stripling will be guest conducting.

"It's going to feature music by Marvin Gaye, the Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder with 3 vocalists from the Broadway hit Hairspray" says Abell.

"The Motown music brings back so many great memories for people," says Chester Gregory, who's known for his dance moves and high notes.

"I love Philly audiences. People scream and yell and dance in the audience, literally dancing in the streets!" says Gregory.

In March, the Magical Mystery Tour is coming to take you away with Pop Rocks: Let It Be.

"I've been conducting the Philly Pops since 2013, but I've never conducted a Pops Rocks event before," says Abell.

The POPS will be joined by Beatles tribute band - Classical Mystery Tour.

"They dress-up as the Beatles. They do the Liverpool accents. They're amazing," says Abell.

The concert commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Fab Four's Let It Be album.

The POPS will wrap the season with Star Wars: A Galaxy of Music.

"Everyone knows the iconic main theme to Star Wars written by legendary composer John Williams," says Abell.

"He wrote the music for Jaws. That famous theme, duh dah, duh dah. He also wrote the music for ET. He knows how to tell a story in music," says Abell.

The force will also be with the audience.

If you're a cosplay enthusiast, expect to see Princess Leia maybe some Stormtroopers.

The Philly POPS play the Music of Motown February 18-20.

--

Verizon Hall at Kimmel Center for Performing Arts

300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102