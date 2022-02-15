After Overcoming Pandemic-Related Challenges, ‘The Other Josh Cohen’ Now Entertains Denver Audiences

DENVER (CBS4) – As live theater makes its return to the stages at the Denver Center of Performing Arts, audiences are eager to be entertained again. “The Other Josh Cohen” promises to do just that.

CBS News Colorado talked to the actors who both play the title role. Brett Ambler and Seth Dhonau shared that this musical-comedy may be just what theater-goers need right now.

“It’s just uplifting, it’s silly. And then it’s got just a little nugget of a heart,” Ambler explained. “It’s rock and roll. It’s musical comedy. It’s silly. It’s uplifting. It’s pretty delightful.”

“The music is great,” Dhonau added. “Our cast is fantastic and so funny and honest… This kind of checks all the boxes, you know, it’s music, it’s a concert, it’s comedy, it’s kind of everything and I think it’s what people will be looking for coming out of the pandemic.”

The actors talked about the challenges brought on by the pandemic and the precautions being taken to keep performers and audience members safe. Dhonau assured that the precautions are worth it.

“Most importantly, we’re able to come back and do live theater and have audiences in the theater every single night, laughing and carrying on, masked, but everyone is having a great time.”

The DCPA currently requires masks inside all their theaters, proof of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone ages 12 and up, and proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test for those under 12.

“The Other Josh Cohen” runs through May 1. For tickets to this and other DCPA shows, visit their website .