ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Daniel Theis Ready To Reintroduce Himself To Celtics

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhDMk_0eFBX4hl00

BOSTON (CBS) — Daniel Theis will be back in green Tuesday night, as the big man is set to re-debut with the Celtics when the team takes on the 76ers in Philadelphia.

Theis, acquired from the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline last Thursday, will have his minutes monitored by the Celtics as he reintroduces himself with the team. He watched Boston’s last two games — both wins — as he waited for all the wrinkles of last week’s trade to get ironed out.

Waiting and watching has been part of Theis’ usual routine so far this season, but he’s eager to change that now that he’s back in Boston. After he was traded by Boston to Chicago at last year’s deadline, Theis landed in Houston over the offseason by way of a four-year, $36-million sign-and-trade between the Bulls and Rockets. But Houston’s season quickly went in the tank, and the Rockets have been focusing more on their young players than the guy they just gave a long-term deal to. Theis didn’t play in his last 13 games with the Rockets, and hasn’t seen the floor for game action since Jan. 14.

He put up modest numbers in his 26 games (including 21 starts) with Houston, averaging 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, but quickly figured out that he and the Rockets were not a great match. Theis continued to provide some veteran leadership for the Rockets and helped the youngsters find their way, much like Al Horford and Aron Baynes did with him during his early NBA days in Boston, but he wasn’t too happy with his situation.

Deep down, he really wanted to return to Boston. When the deal came to fruition in the final minutes ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, Theis felt a rush of emotions.

“I wouldn’t say shocked. I was relieved, happy,” he explained to reporters following Boston’s morning shootaround in Philadelphia. “Houston didn’t work out how I planned it. For me, my mind was that if I got traded, I wanted to be back here.”

Theis got his wish, and now he’s ready to rejoin a Celtics team that looks a lot like the one he left roughly a year ago. Brad Stevens may be in the front office with Ime Udoka on the bench, but Theis is eager to get back to work with his frontcourt mates: Horford, Robert Williams III and Grant Williams.

“It feels like I never left,” Theis joked Tuesday. “It feels like it’s all the same guys I played with, with the addition of some of the younger guys. We knew when Grant and Rob came in, we knew they were talented. You just hope they reach their potential. They’re playing great basketball. It looks fun.”

Theis said he felt no ill-will towards the C’s following last year’s trade, understanding that it was all part of the business side of the NBA. It’s all in the past, and the big man is ready to start bashing bodies and sealing off some lanes for his Celtics teammates.

He’s getting thrown right into the fire for his reunion, too. Theis and the other big bodies on the Celtics roster get to try to slow down Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Tuesday night, as Boston goes for its ninth straight win.

Comments / 0

Related
phillysportsnetwork.com

Celtics Crush Sixers as James Harden Watches On

There was excitement in the air in the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers faced off against the Boston Celtics with a special bearded new Sixer in attendance. James Harden sat on the first seat of the bench, supporting his new teammates and sporting some vibrant clothing in this rivalry matchup. The Sixers learned into this anticipation and even had Harden ring the bell prior to the game.
NBA
MassLive.com

Brad Stevens trade deadline gamble gives Celtics contender upside in the Eastern Conference | Brian Robb

Just over one month ago after a disastrous second half collapse to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the Celtics fell to 18-21 on the season. Despite an offseason overhaul throughout the organization, Boston looked destined for another year of mediocrity while big picture questions loomed about the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown partnership. Brown even took it upon himself to throw cold water on the rumors after the ugly defeat.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers, Paul Millsap react to Sixers debut in blowout loss to Celtics

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers were blown out at home by the Boston Celtics, 135-87, on a night there were no positives for the Sixers. The Celtics shot a ridiculous 25-for-45 from deep. The Sixers made eight 3s. The Celtics received 29 points from Jaylen Brown and another 28 points from Jayson Tatum. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored only 19 points as his streak of 23 straight games with at least 25 points ended.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Al Horford
Person
Aron Baynes
Person
Joel Embiid
CBS Boston

Celtics Can Prove Winning Streak Is No Joke Tuesday Night Vs. 76ers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics made a move at the trade deadline that is paying immediate dividends. The Philadelphia 76ers also made a pretty big move at the trade deadline, but they’re still waiting for their prized acquisition to don a Philly uniform for the first time. The Celtics will once again avoid James Harden on Tuesday night, as his 76ers debut won’t happen until after the All-Star break. So the Celtics won’t see the new-look 76ers when the two teams battle for the final time in the regular season. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be a great test for...
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics notebook: Theis thrown right into the fire

Rob Williams missed Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia and the toughest big man on the Eastern Conference block, Joel Embiid, after experiencing calf tightness during the team shootaround that morning. The Celtics’ lack of big man depth considered, that meant two things – 35-year-old Al Horford would be forced...
NBA
Boston Globe

Daniel Theis happy to be back in the middle of Celtics’ plans

PHILADELPHIA – It was like Daniel Theis never left when he participated in his first shootaround of his second stint as a Celtics. In the past year, however, Theis developed an appreciation for the Celtics organization and culture. He also was the victim of Houston’s rebuilding plan, and the Rockets essentially decided he was a poor fit just a few months after signing him to a four-year deal.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown's plan after Celtics' loss to the Pistons? 'Focus on the positives but learn from the negatives'

You could forgive a gunshy fan of the Boston Celtics for hitting the panic button after the Celtics’ 112 – 111 loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at TD Garden, even given it came on the heels of one of the most convincing wins of the 2021-22 season for Boston in their 135 – 87 blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
NESN

Marcus Smart Doubtful For Celtics Vs. Pistons After Spraining Ankle

Marcus Smart looked to be in serious pain when he suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter of the Boston Celtics’ blowout win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. But there was some good news surrounding the guard Wednesday. Smart was listed as doubtful for the Celtics’...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Can Jaylen Brown Fit With New Celtics Style?

The Celtics locked in on defense and suffocated the Hawks for 17 points while scoring only 18 points themselves in the 4th quarter. Jayson Tatum carried the offense with 38, while Jaylen Brown struggled again shooting 6-for-16, turning the ball over and struggling to defend off the ball at times for the second straight game.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Can the Celtics Win the Eastern Conference?

The Boston Celtics are ROLLING. They’ve won nine in a row, eleven of their last twelve, and currently sit as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. After last night’s dominant win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the statisticians at FiveThirtyEight gives the Celtics a 21% to win the NBA Finals – good for first in the league.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
ABC6.com

Pistons Outduel Celtics To Snap Boston’s Nine-Game Winning Streak

BOSTON (AP) — Jerami Grant hit the winning basket and scored 24 points to help the Detroit Pistons end an eight-game losing streak and the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak, 112-111 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum had a chance to send the Celtics into the All-Star break on a 10-game roll, but his jumper from the top of the key bounced high off the rim. Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and had a key lock in the final minute in the Pistons’ first victory since Jan. 30. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points.
NBA
MassLive.com

Marcus Smart injury: Celtics guard won’t be out ‘long term’ according to Ime Udoka after suffering ankle sprain

The Celtics will be without Marcus Smart and Robert Williams for their final game ahead of the All-Star Break on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons. It will be the second straight missed game for Williams due to calf tightness. Smart is out after suffering a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia 76ers that looked like it could be a serious injury after he needed to be helped to the locker room.
NBA
numberfire.com

Daniel Theis to play 15-20 minutes in Celtics debut Tuesday

Boston Celtics power forward Daniel Theis will play 15-20 minutes on Tuesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers, per head coach Ime Udoka. Theis, who was acquired in a trade last week from the Houston Rockets, fell out of the rotation in Houston in January following a COVID-19 stint. The Celtics are going to monitor Theis' minutes in his first game back, but he is expected to see consistent playing time off Boston's bench.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Boston's Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III listed as doubtful vs. Detroit Pistons

The Boston Celtics will face the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden Wednesday night with two players potentially sitting out the contest, according to the team. The Celtics announced on Wednesday morning that both veteran point guard Marcus Smart and starting big man Robert Williams III were to be downgraded to doubtful on the team’s injury report against Detroit.
NBA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy