Massachusetts State

Massachusetts No Longer Recommending Face Masks For Everyone Indoors

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts changed its advisory on face masks Tuesday in updated COVID guidance released by the Department of Public Health.

The advisory no longer recommends that everyone wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status. Instead, masks are now recommended for unvaccinated people and for those with underlying conditions or other risk factors.

“Recognizing that Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccine acceptance, and in light of recent improvements in COVID-19 indicators, DPH now advises that a fully vaccinated person should wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system and is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated,” the updated guidance states.

Masks are still required for everyone in certain settings like public transportation and in health care facilities, per federal rules.

Gov. Charlie Baker brought back the face mask advisory – but not a mandate – for everyone in late December as the highly contagious Omicron variant caused a sharp spike in COVID cases. But virus levels have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, and the statewide positivity rate is down to 3%.

Many communities, like Boston, continue to require the use of face masks in indoor places open to the public.

The statewide mask mandate in schools will end February 28.

Comments / 36

Jayce Negron
2d ago

The Politicians told People to wear PAPER & CLOTH MASKS THAT DO NOT STOP VIRUSES & Told People To Put a Experintal injection shot that Do not Stop Viruses this caused worldwide People to Die

Reply
13
Amie Lou
2d ago

my hope is, is that ppl who choose not to wear mask leave those that do alone and vice versa.

Reply(4)
13
Nads Hryn
2d ago

this is not got long time though...they are going to release a new virus,many people will be dying, and we will be locked again...mark my words... they already are saying that...

Reply(10)
6
 

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
