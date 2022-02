Stock markets in Europe are mixed, while US futures are edging lower on Thursday, as uncertainty remains around Russia's intentions in Ukraine. It's been a rather strange week that started with warnings of an imminent invasion - repeatedly denied by Russia - followed by claims of troops withdrawing following the completion of planned drills which has since been rejected by Ukraine and NATO, who have instead insisted that numbers are rising, not falling. It's no wonder investors don't know which way to turn.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO