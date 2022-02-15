ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather blog: January becomes 6th warmest on record globally, above average locally

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
In 143 years of climate records, January became Earth’s 6th warmest on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The global ocean and land surface temperature came out to 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average. This January also was the 46th consecutive January with temperatures above the 20th century average.

NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information also found that Antarctic sea ice coverage was near a record low for the month of January coming in at 440,000 square miles below average. The only other January with lower coverage was back in 2017.

Locally, January in Southwest Florida was close to average. Fort Myers ran only slightly above average, up by 1 degree Fahrenheit.

For Naples, January ran only slightly above average as well, up by 0.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

For rainfall, Fort Myers came in below the January average 2.43″ at only 2.05″. Naples came in close to the average 1.68″ at 1.64″.

Right now, we are under the influence of a La Niña pattern which typically favors warmer than usual and drier than usual conditions for the Southeast. According to the Climate Prediction Center, La Niña is favored to continue into spring.

So far for February, Ft. Myers is running slightly above average for temperatures and below average for rainfall.

Count on the NBC 2 Weather Team to keep you updated on how February compares to our rainfall and temperature averages in southwest Florida as we transition into wildfire season.

#Temperature #Antarctic Sea Ice #Earth #NOAA #La Niña
