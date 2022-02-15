ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Thousands of snow geese flock to Middle Creek

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nirmz_0eFBVl1X00

( WTAJ ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the annual snow goose migration is expected to peak within the next few weeks, offering a unique viewing experience at Middle Creek.

It’s a sign that spring is coming. Snow geese and tundra swans begin their migration when the first new plant shoots emerge. At the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, this can occur as early as January, but typically sometime in February or March, the Game Commission said.

Snow geese and tundra swans begin their migration when the first new plant shoots emerge in the spring. At Middle Creek, this can occur as early as January, but typically sometime in February or March.

Bluebird nesting boxes available ahead of spring season

“The lake is still partially frozen, except for the center, which is completely full of snow geese right now,” Game Commission Biological & Visitor Manager at Middle Creek Lauren Ferreri said. “We should be at 50,000 soon and experience peak numbers toward the end of February.”

It’s reported waterfowl look for an unfrozen lake and snow-free fields. If these conditions are met, flocks call Middle Creek home for a few weeks before they continue their journey north.

“The goal this year is to provide visitors during the Middle Creek migration with a positive wildlife viewing experience and opportunities to enhance their understanding of wildlife conservation through multiple education and outreach touchpoints,” the Commission said.

Those that can’t make the trip to Middle Creek don’t have to miss out. The migration can be viewed virtually with the live stream snow goose webcam set up at the Middle Creek Lake on the Game Commission’s website by clicking here . The stream is currently active.

For more information, contact the Middle Creek Visitors Center at 717-733-1512 or by email at middlecreek@pa.gov .

On Feb. 1, the Visitors Center reopened its doors to the public for the first time in nearly two years and will remain open for the duration of the spring waterfowl migration.

WTAJ

WTAJ

ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

