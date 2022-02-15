ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat Prepping For The Challenge Of Facing Luke Doncic

By Jayden Armant
 2 days ago

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who was just named the Western Conference Player of the Week, has averaged 43 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in the last three games.

He followed up a career-high 51 points against the Los Angeles Clippers with 45 points. These statistics aren’t far from the ordinary either. On the season, Doncic has averaged 27.2 points, 9 rebounds, and 9.1 assists. He was named to his third straight NBA All-Star selection as a reserve.

Doncic has become one of the league’s most recognized young players. He was the Rookie of the Year in his first season as an NBA player. He has been in the top 10 in Most Valuable Player odds for the past three seasons. Earlier in the year, Tyler Herro spoke about wanting to be in the same echelon as players like Doncic.

“I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys. The young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day. You know, Luka, Trae [Young], Ja [Morant], those guys like that. I feel like my name should be in that category too.”

The Mavericks have won eleven of their last 16 matchups and are looking to continue that streak against the Miami Heat tonight. The Heat are trying to improve on their five-game winning streak.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant

Tyler Herro
