Framingham, MA

Framingham Police Investigating Crash Into Pole on Route 9

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 5 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash into a telephone pole on Route...

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Woman Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman on a drunk driving charge Wednesday evening, February 16. Police were called to 228 Concord Street for a crash at Serenity House. At 6:04 p.m. Police arrested Tanya Wojcik, 41, of 135 Kendall Street of Framingham. She was charged with operating a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
#Telephone Pole#Traffic Accident#Umass Worcester
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man, 55, Driving on Suspended License & Other Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Officer arrested a Framingham man at on Route 30 at 2:20 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. Arrested was Jeffrey Beale, 55, listed with no known address in Framingham. he was arrested at Alltown Framingham at 696 Cochituate Road. He was charged with using a motor vehicle without authority, operating a motor vehicle after license suspended (subsequent offense), warrant out of Franklin Police, and resisting arrest.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Child, 9, Missing

NATICK – The National center for Missing & Exploited Children put out an alert for a missing Natick boy, 9. Charlie Putnam went missing Feb 15 from Natick. he is 9 years old. He may still be in the local area. If seen/have info CALL 911 or Natick police...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Mayor Meets With Pelham Residents

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and his wife Robin Kaye had coffee with residents of Pelham Apartments at the Pelham Life Long Learning Center today, February 16. The Mayor and his wife, along with Framingham Police Officer Jose Cosme, listened to residents concerns this morning. Former...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bullet Casing Discovered at Framingham High

FRAMINGHAM – Two students found an “empty bullet casing” at Framingham High School. “The FHS administration in collaboration with the Framingham Police Department conducted a thorough investigation and found there to be no threat to the school community at any time,” said Principal Carolyn Banach in an email to families.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

