Framingham Police Investigating Crash Into Pole on Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – Officer arrested a Framingham man at on Route 30 at 2:20 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. Arrested was Jeffrey Beale, 55, listed with no known address in Framingham. he was arrested at Alltown Framingham at 696 Cochituate Road. He was charged with using a motor vehicle without authority, operating a motor vehicle after license suspended (subsequent offense), warrant out of Franklin Police, and resisting arrest.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO