Picture this: You found one of your wishlist bikes, and you showed up at the appointed place and time to have a look. Then, to your surprise, you found a different bike sitting next to it that you’ve wanted forever. It wasn’t what you went there to look at, but you know you’ll be kicking yourself if you don’t at least make an offer. So, you do—and to your delight, the seller accepts. Money changes hands, and you end up going home with a dream you didn’t expect to even meet today.

CARS ・ 23 HOURS AGO