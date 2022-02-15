ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Prices for business owners are skyrocketing and it hints that inflation isn't slowing down any time soon

By Ben Winck
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVtO4_0eFBUtjU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODJt5_0eFBUtjU00
A waiter serves food at a restaurant near Times Square in New York City, U.S., December 16, 2021.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

  • The US Producer Price Index surged 1% in January, doubling the median economist estimate.
  • The measure tracks a collection of input costs and is a popular forward indicator for broad inflation.
  • The uptick hints prices will continue to launch higher as firms pass higher costs down to shoppers.

Businesses' input prices leaped more than expected in January, signaling inflation will stay at historic highs well into 2022.

The Producer Price Index  — a popular measure of business costs — rose 1% last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Tuesday. That marked a significant acceleration from December's 0.2% jump and handily exceeded the median forecast of a 0.5% gain from economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The measure also rose 9.7% year-over-year, a larger increase than the 9.1% estimate.

Core PPI, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.8% through January. That overshot the estimate for a 0.5% increase and picked up from the 0.5% gain seen in December.

PPI is among the most closely watched forward indicators for broad inflation. Rising input costs tend to fuel price hikes as businesses struggle to protect their margins. The higher-than-expected PPI print suggests pandemic-era inflation could climb even higher as firms pass soaring costs down to shoppers. Still, some experts saw the report simply delaying peak inflation, and still leaving room for a cooldown in 2022.

"This is a disappointing report, but we remain of the view that core inflation is close to peaking and will be much lower by the end of this year as supply pressures ease and some of the huge increase in margins in some sectors is reversed by a return to more normal market conditions," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

Prices for final demand goods, or those that are sold for personal consumption or investment, rose 1.3% in January, while final demand service prices edged 0.7% higher. Within goods, the government's index for vehicles and equipment leaped 0.7% while iron and steel scrap prices tanked 10.7%.

Outpatient care powered much of the jump in service prices, with the sector's costs climbing 1.6% through the month. The uptick lines up with the peak of the Omicron variant's spread. The US added a record 1.43 million new infections on January 10, and while daily case counts have since declined, hospitalizations didn't peak until 10 days later.

The PPI report joins other data showing inflation running hotter than anticipated through the start of the new year. Prices for common goods and services soared 7.5% year-over-year in January , according to Consumer Price Index data published Thursday. That was up from the 7.1% pace seen the month prior and marked the fastest one-year inflation since February 1982. With prices for businesses and consumers climbing in lockstep, it's unlikely inflation is cooling anytime soon.

The US retail sales report slated for Wednesday release will give the next hint as to how price growth trends. The data are a popular proxy for overall demand, and a larger-than-expected jump would add to signs that inflation will linger at multi-decade highs. Sales cratered 1.9% in December as the Omicron wave cut into spending and stimulus boosts from earlier in 2021 dried up. Yet economists expect sales to rebound 2% through January.

After the inflation crisis seemed to improve in December , January data shows the problem worsening all over again. Prices continued to rally for businesses and shoppers alike, and the spending that fueled the surge is showing no signs of slowing.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The stock and bond markets have been roiled recently, and the public’s trust in the current administration’s handling of the economy was damaged by a remarkable surge in inflation. Prices of many household items are sharply increasing, and the price of fuel oil is soaring. The rise in consumer prices has been particularly surprising because, […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Producer Price Index#Consumer Price Index#Gas Prices#Bloomberg#Pantheon Macroeconomics
HuffingtonPost

What Might Happen Next With Inflation (It’s Not Pretty)

WASHINGTON – Inflation has become a top political problem in Washington, damaging President Joe Biden’s standing with voters and grinding his domestic policy agenda to a halt. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that compared to last year, consumer prices in January had risen at the...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities Where Everyone Wants to Live Right Now

Each year, tens of millions of Americans move to a new area. Historically, a new job or job transfer has accounted for about one in every 10 of those moves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. However, as remote work becomes an option for a growing number of workers, more Americans are […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
iheart.com

What will you do if gas prices hit $7 a gallon?

As soon as we see $100 a barrel oil, an energy expert is predicting $5 a gallon with worse to follow. "My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [oil prices] ... as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 or $7. Forget about $150 a oil, I don't know where we will be bv then," Energy Word founder Dan Dicker said on Yahoo Finance Live.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
BGR.com

Better than stimulus checks: This new program gets some people $900 every month

In the pre-pandemic days, the idea of the government — whether at the federal, state, or local level — offering someone a basic income guarantee, in the form of checks over an extended period of time, was not a mainstream sort of policy idea. Today, though, state and local governments around the US have undertaken a slew of these basic income experiments, offering what amounts to free money to broad swaths of their populations.
INCOME TAX
Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

397K+
Followers
25K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy