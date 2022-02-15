ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best makeup brushes according to makeup artists, plus what to look for in a brush

By Catherine Santino
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSM5p_0eFBUq5J00

Anna Efetova/Getty Images

Whether you realize it or not, brushes can make or break your makeup. A good brush is durable, distributes pigment evenly, and blends seamlessly without irritating the skin or causing patchiness. While different brushes are intended for different purposes, there aren't technically any hard and fast rules. The most important thing is to find what works for you and invest in quality brushes — and most of the time, bristle softness is a major indicator of quality.

Aside from feeling luxurious, the softest brushes will also help your makeup to look its best. "Whether they are natural hair or synthetic you want something that feels soft to touch against the eyes and face — this is going to be key to blending," says Charlie Riddle , makeup artist and Stila Global Beauty Director. "Any brush that is more coarse is going to make your makeup look more textured and be difficult to blend."

When choosing brushes, it's also helpful to consider how often you'll use them. If you typically use makeup brushes daily or travel with them regularly, it is worth it to invest in ones that are high-quality. "I always look for quality because I wash them so often," says Los Angeles-based makeup artist Tarryn Feldman .

The best makeup brushes, according to makeup artists, in 2022:

The best face brushes Stila Double-Ended Complexion Brush
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MftNl_0eFBUq5J00

Stila

$28.15 FROM AMAZON Originally $32.00 | Save 12%

  • Bristle type: Synthetic
  • Great for: Powder, light foundation, cream products, concealer, highlighter

This multitasking tool features a large fluffy brush on one end and a smaller, more precise brush on the other. "I love dual ended brushes," says Riddle. "Not only are you getting two for one but this is great for buffing on a light foundation or cream products. I love to apply concealer or highlighter with the smaller end."

Japonesque Blush Brush
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XT4jm_0eFBUq5J00

Amazon

$24.00 FROM AMAZON $19.00 FROM WALGREENS

  • Bristle type: Natural and synthetic blend
  • Great for: Cream or powder blush

"I use this brush on every client," says Riddle. "It is so soft and gives an airbrush-like finish. I have used this to apply cream as well as powder products." Though it's designed for blush, this brush is also great for highlighting, contouring, or applying setting powder.

Surratt Artistique Face Brush
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaCcl_0eFBUq5J00

Surratt Beauty

Surratt Artistique Face Brush $260.00 FROM SURRATT BEAUTY $260.00 FROM BLOOMINGDALE'S $260.00 FROM BERGDORF GOODMAN

  • Bristle type: Natural
  • Great for: Loose or pressed powder

If you're going to treat yourself to one luxury makeup brush, make it this one. "Definitely a splurge but worth it," Riddle says of the fluffy face brush. "It is so soft and perfect for applying powders. Every product goes on effortlessly with this brush."

LYS Foundation Brush
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpWvy_0eFBUq5J00

LYS Beauty

$15.00 FROM LYS BEAUTY

  • Bristle type: Synthetic
  • Great for: Liquid or cream foundation

Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Dorman recommends this brush due to its ultra-soft fibers that allow for flawless foundation application. "Its gentle bristles make for a glowing, skin-like finish," she says.

Westmore Double Feature Blush Brush
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4FGY_0eFBUq5J00

Amazon

$22.00 FROM AMAZON $22.00 FROM WESTMORE BEAUTY

  • Bristle type: Synthetic
  • Great for: Liquid or cream blush

The double-sided nature of this brush makes it suitable for both liquid or cream blush as well as other face products. "The sponge end stipples on the product and the brush end can blend the edges and apply a powder blush on top for longevity," Dorman explains.

Zoeva Luxe Powder Fusion Blush
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0Vba_0eFBUq5J00

Zoeva

$13.00 FROM ZOEVA $13.00 FROM BEAUTY BAY

  • Bristle type: Natural and synthetic blend
  • Great for: Liquid and powder highlighter, precise powder application

If you're a highlighter fanatic, this brush will make a great addition to your collection. The fluffy tapered end is ideal for diffusing liquid or powder highlighter as well as precise powder application, Dorman says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1JZr_0eFBUq5J00

Hakuhodo

$83.00 FROM HAKUHODO

  • Bristle type: Natural
  • Great for: Powder, bronzer

The fluffy powder brush is perfect for diffused, natural-looking bronzer application. "Its soft edges prevent harsh lines and its tapered tip allows precise product placement," says Dorman.

The best eye & brow brushes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkAu5_0eFBUq5J00

Senna Cosmetics

$20.00 FROM SENNA COSMETICS

  • Bristle type: Synthetic
  • Great for: Brow powder and pomades

Every makeup collection needs a brow brush, and a double-sided one like this pick from Senna is ideal. Dorman loves how the dense angled brush side is fine enough to create hair-like strokes while the spoolie side is great for blending out harsh lines.

Louise Young LY38B
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MeXfE_0eFBUq5J00

Louise Young

$20.00 FROM LOUISE YOUNG LY38B

  • Bristle type: Synthetic
  • Great for: Precise eyeshadow application

Not all eyeshadow brushes are created equal. "[This] is the perfect brush if you have small eyes, not much lid space, or need a precisely placed crease shade," Dorman says. "The edges blend the placed line as you apply it."

MAC Cosmetics 217
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXuyw_0eFBUq5J00

MAC Cosmetics

$28.00 FROM MAC COSMETICS $28.00 FROM ULTA

  • Bristle type: Synthetic
  • Great for: Eyeshadow and lipstick

A staple among makeup artists and enthusiasts alike, the MAC 217 is what Dorman calls "the perfect shadow blending brush." She continues: "This brush works for blending harsh shadow, applying a wash of color, or for applying lipstick like a stain. It is one of the most versatile brushes in my kit."

The best brush sets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXOTo_0eFBUq5J00

Beautylish

$175.00 FROM BEAUTYLISH

  • Bristle type: Natural

Inspired by traditional Japanese calligraphy brushes, this 3-piece set is just as much a work of art as it is utilitarian. Riddle says the small brush is perfect for blending and a precise application of loose powders.

Jenny Patinkin Luxury Vegan 11-Brush Set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaRa9_0eFBUq5J00

Jenny Patinkin

$225.00 FROM JENNY PATINKIN

  • Bristle type: Synthetic

This set's higher price point is justified by the impeccable quality and luxurious design. Feldman says they're a staple both in her professional kit and personal collection, touting them as the best vegan brushes she's ever used. "I wash my brushes so often and they hold up so wonderfully," she says. "I love the handles too because they are so durable."

BH Cosmetics BH Signature Rose Gold 13-Piece Brush Set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MB8R_0eFBUq5J00

Ulta

$26.00 FROM ULTA $19.50 FROM BH COSMETICS $26.00 FROM BEAUTY BAY

  • Bristle type: Synthetic

Dorman recommends this option if you're in need of a full set of basic makeup brushes, but don't want to break the bank. Plus, it comes with a compact case that's convenient for storage and travel.

Natural hair versus synthetic brushes

Makeup brush bristles are available in three main categories: natural, synthetic, or a blend of the two. If you adhere to a vegan lifestyle, prefer vegan products, or have any allergies to animal hair that's used in natural brushes, you'll want to stick with synthetic brushes. These are typically made from nylon, polyester, and other synthetic fibers.

Both natural and synthetic brushes can be beneficial for different reasons. "Anything natural hair is amazing for blending; eyes, blush, powder." Riddle explains. "Synthetics are great for applying primers, foundations, concealers, contour. I wouldn't say one is better than the other — it really depends on the specific use of the brush."

Read the original article on Insider

