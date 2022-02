LOUDONVILLE — It may have been difficult to tell in November, when the Siena men’s basketball team lost by 28 (twice), how good the Saints could be this season. That image has been getting clearer lately, as Siena (9-4 MAAC, 12-9 overall) has risen to second place behind Iona in the MAAC, while winning its last three games and six of its last seven.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO