The fourth and final season of Killing Eve is just around the corner. Ahead of the season premiere later this month, BBC America has released the official trailer for Season 4, and boy oh boy, is it filled to the brim with heart-pounding drama, high stakes, and emotional revelations. The heart of Killing Eve and what makes the show itself so compelling to so many is the absolutely electric game of cat and mouse (or scorpion and frog) between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer). That tension drives this trailer, despite their separate romantic endeavors.

