ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Trial DWI Court Program Is Underway for Acadia, Lafayette & Vermilion

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02m26u_0eFBQge700
Bernadette Lee

A new pilot program has begun for the 15th judicial district that aims to identify mental health issues along with substance abuse issues for people who are found to be driving impaired.

The CARS assessment stands for Computerized Assessment and Referral System. When some get a third or fourth DWI then court officials look at sentencing them to rehab. Or if someone has a mental health issue, then they can be referred to a different type of program for help. The point is this assessment comes after a third or fourth offense. With the new pilot program, first and second-offense DWI offenders will be assessed for these issues.

Which Areas Will Be Impacted?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gamfk_0eFBQge700
Google Maps/Google Streetview

All of the district courts within the 15th judicial district will now be using this program. That means all the district courts in Acadia, Lafayette, and Vermilion parishes. The assessments, under CARS, will also be implemented in the city courts of Abbeville, Crowley, Kaplan, Lafayette, and Rayne.

The Governors Highway Safety Association received grant money for this program which was given to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to coordinate how it's being administered in this trial phase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08euBu_0eFBQge700
State Police Facebook

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen in the state of Louisiana there is a fatal traffic crash every nine and a half hours. He says that forty percent of fatal crashes had alcohol impairment as a contributing factor. He says percentages are higher when you factor in impairment by drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPJ9Q_0eFBQge700
Facebook/Edwards for City Judge

Think about what Judge Jules Edwards has to say about impaired driving,

We know that, in most cases, by the time offenders receive their third DWI conviction, they have driven impaired on numerous occasions. If there is an underlying cause for this dangerous behavior, we need to identify it as soon as possible to get the offender the help that he needs and improve public safety.

You can read more about how this assessment works by clicking here.

Facts About Impaired Driving

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Ten Tips To Reach Your Goals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Councilman: Video Poker Could Help Solve Money Woes

On November 5, 1996, Lafayette Parish voters said "no" to video poker. Lafayette was one of 33 parishes in Louisiana to outlaw the gaming devices on that day 25 years ago. Since then, the parish has lost Evangeline Downs to Opelousas and casino revenues to neighboring parishes that voted to keep video poker.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Veteran’s Memorial Coming to Moncus Park; Here are the Details

Since opening in January of this year, work at Moncus Park has continued to march diligently toward completion. Included in the plans for Moncus Park is a Veteran's Memorial. The memorial isn't just a simple placard with the insignia of each branch of service; it is actually an educational display. Once completed, it will consist of 12 huge markers, each representing the wars in which America was involved.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Abbeville, LA
Lafayette, LA
Government
Vermilion Parish, LA
Government
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Rayne, LA
99.9 KTDY

Friday Night Parade Returns to Lafayette: COVID Heroes Parade

The Friday Night Mardi Gras Parade returns to Lafayette on February 25, 2022, specifically to honor Acadiana's COVID heroes. The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association has announced that it is making final plans to roll with its full complement of parades for Mardi Gras 2022, including the Friday night Kick-off parade honoring our Covid Heroes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Tsunami Sushi Set to Open Up Brand New Louisiana Location in 2022

Reports say that a popular Louisiana sushi-spot is expanding in the Baton Rouge area. Tsunami Sushi has plans to open a second location in the state's capitol in 2022. Tsunami Sushi is most certainly a popular restaurant across Louisiana. With locations in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, this sushi-spot has been a favorite across the state for quite some time now.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Brand New Anime Store Coming to Lafayette, Acadiana Mall

A brand new anime store is coming to Lafayette. High-Five Anime is expanding into the Acadiana Mall and will provide Lafayette area residents with officially licensed anime and gaming merchandise. Anime consists of hand-drawn and computer animated works that originate from Japan. Fans of the genre span all ages, genders,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Courts#Dwi#Mental Health Issues
99.9 KTDY

Capital One Bank Closes Lafayette Branch For Good

Those who bank with Capital One in Lafayette recently got a letter in the mail notifying them that one of the local branches is set to close. Sadly, the branch closing is the Capital One location off of Louisiana Ave., near I-10. In the letter sent to customers, Capital One...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

State Rep.: Legislature Lazy, “Too Stupid to Work Together”

State Representative Barry Ivey had his Bulworth moment on Wednesday. Rep. Ivey (R-Central) put political niceties aside and lit into his colleagues, accusing them of putting political agendas ahead of the needs of the people and of trying to protect their own power instead of giving the state's residents a fair shake at the polls.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
99.9 KTDY

Jealously Believed to Have Prompted Shooting Leading to Murder

Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office say they have arrested 18-year-old Jaden Michael Ardoin has been arrested on a charge of First Degree Murder in the death of Wade Edward Smith and the Attempted-First Degree Murder in the shooting of James Press Allen Vaughn. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux...
MELVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Suspect Arrested in Broussard Homicide

One week ago, Broussard Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Ridgeview Drive to find a male laying dead after being shot. Now, we know who is suspected of allegedly murdering him. Captain Zac Gerard with Broussard Police says 23-year-old Dalelon Malik Williams turned himself in to...
BROUSSARD, LA
99.9 KTDY

Funeral Arrangements for Youngsville Councilman Set

Youngsville businessman and city councilman Gary P. Williams will be laid to rest on Friday. Williams died on Monday after suffering an apparent heart attack. He was 57. Visitation will take place David Funeral Home at 316 Youngsville Highway in Lafayette on Thursday from 9 a. m. to 9 p.m. and again on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Here is a List of the Most Popular Names of Louisiana Dudes Born in the ’80s

If you're a guy who was born in Louisiana in the 1980s, there's a really good chance your name is on this list. Our friends at KLFY published a list of names (via Stacker) that may sound familiar—especially if you were an '80s baby and a child of the '90s. I fall into the aforementioned category and this list reads more like a nostalgic roll call of my homeroom class than a list of compiled data from the Social Security Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy