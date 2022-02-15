ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Police arrest 2 suspects in shooting at Newport social club

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a double shooting at a Newport social club this week that left one man dead, and authorities are seeking a third suspect, police said Tuesday.

Shamik Steele, 30, and Xavier Perry, 28, were arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges including murder and held without bail. They did not enter pleas and were both referred to the public defender’s office, according to court records.

The shooting occured just after 1 a.m. Monday at the Friendly Sons of Newport club, city police said in a statement.

Both victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where Yordi Arevalo, 25, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Aroldo M. Noel Paniaqua, 30, was treated for minor injuries caused by gunshot wounds and released, police said.

Both victims are city residents.

Police are still looking for a third suspect, identified as Duane Logan, 47.

The shooting stemmed from an argument, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced Friday for manslaughter. Kim Potter was convicted in December of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

2 people hurt after drugstore wall collapses in Mississippi

MACON, Miss. (AP) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a building collapsed in Mississippi, authorities said. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the people were in a drugstore Thursday at about 5 p.m. when the wall caved in, WCBI-TV reported. Their conditions are currently unknown. Neither of the people injured were identified.
MACON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Newport, RI
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

761K+
Followers
391K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy