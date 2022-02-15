ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Abandoned in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250278227 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. City of the Dead by Jonathan Kellerman - 9780525618591 - (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Dark Horse by Gregg Hurwitz - 9781250252319 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Steal by Howard Roughan & James Patterson - 9781538703533 - (Grand Central Publishing)

7. A Chance for Us by Corinne Michaels - 9781942834595 - (BAAE Publishing)

8. The Maid by Nita Prose - 9780593356166 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Unstoppable by Chiquis Rivera - 9781982180690 - (Atria Books)

10. Caught by Love by Melissa Foster - No ISBN Available - (World Literary Press)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

1. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown) 2. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine) 3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) 5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor...
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio) 3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 4. Red-Handed by Peter Schweizer, narrated by Charles Constant (HarperAudio) 5. The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Ledger

We all have a book in us

What do Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Serena Williams and Ellen DeGeneres all have in common? Sure, they’re all still alive and, yes, they’re famous. What you may not realize is they’ve all written — in all probability with the help of ghost writers — best sellers.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colleen Hoover
Person
Chiquis Rivera
Person
James Patterson
CNET

The Best Free Books to Read on Kindle and Apple Books

Thanks to the magic of the public domain, there are many books you can read for exactly $0 on both Amazon's Kindle store and Apple Books. These include reads from Plato to Peter Pan. Everyone knows about Kindle, but Apple Books is a real star here. It has an extensive...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mac Observer

Apple Books Launches Strombo’s Lit Book Club

There’s nothing quite like reading a good book along with others. You can get a good discussion going about the ups and downs of what you’ve read, and discover new authors to enjoy. Apple Books already has some excellent curated book clubs, but the more the merrier. The online book store has just launched a new one, Strombo’s Lit. It’s curated by popular Canadian media personality George Stroumboulopoulos.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Detroit News

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for February

The doldrums of winter are here, but February brings something shiny and new for every kind of reader. If you're looking for inspiration, you'll find it here, with both true and fictional stories of bravery, defiance, self-acceptance and growth. If you'd rather escape, you'll find stories that will open your mind to other worlds, with tales of cold-war spies, queens, con-artists and magical birds. Happy reading!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
imore.com

Apple Books launches new book club with George Stroumboulopoulos

Apple Books has launched a new book club with George Stroumboulopoulos. Stroumboulopoulos already hosts a hit radio station on Apple Music. The first book to be featured is Neal Stephenson's "Termination Shock". Apple Books has a new book club. Today, Apple announced "Strombo's Lit," a new book club from George...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Central Publishing#Baae Publishing#World Literary Press
Kenosha News.com

The top 10 most challenged books in America

Each year, The American Library Association posts a list of the 10 most challenged books compiled by the Office for Intellectual Freedom. The lists are based on information from media stories and voluntary reports sent to OIF.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

10 of the Best SFF Standalone Books

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I love reading sci-fi and fantasy — they’re my all-time favorite genres. They’re also my most read genres, which I’ve recently confirmed through The Storygraph’s handy dandy stats (aren’t they amazing?). What I want to say is that I read a lot of SFF. But, perhaps surprisingly, I didn’t read SFF standalone books until a few years ago. I just thought, very naively, that they weren’t as good as book series because they didn’t have as much time to develop their characters. But boy was I wrong — and I’m so glad for it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Associated Press

AP-US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

1. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s) 2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) 3. “The Lady’s Mine ” by Francine Rivers (Tyndale) 4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
TechCrunch

Apple launches its own book club, ‘Strombo’s Lit,’ in the Apple Books app

In fact, the book club itself is being called “Strombo’s Lit.”. Although Stroumboulopoulos is on the Apple Music team, the book club won’t focus on music-related titles. Instead, the theme of Strombo’s Lit is fairly broad: It will offer a lens through which to better view the world, Apple says. And the target demographic for the club will be anyone interested in learning the stories from some of the world’s best authors.
CELL PHONES
Lake Geneva Regional News

The top 10 most challenged books in America

Each year, The American Library Association posts a list of the 10 most challenged books compiled by the Office for Intellectual Freedom. The lists are based on information from media stories and voluntary reports sent to OIF.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

760K+
Followers
390K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy