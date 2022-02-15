ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone to improve telecommunications systems in developed areas

Cover picture for the articleMAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – The National Park Service (NPS) signed a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for an environmental assessment (EA) to improve telecommunications systems in the developed areas of Yellowstone National Park. The FONSI was approved in 2021. Although the environmental review process was...

Yellowstone National Park announced Monday that it’s moving ahead with work to improve cell phone and internet service in developed parts of the park. Park officials wrote in a news release that the upgrades will involve the installation of 187 miles of fiber optic cable along park roads. Diamond Communications LLC will do the work, but can’t begin until a right-of-way permit is issued.
