Yellowstone to improve telecommunications systems in developed areas

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Environmental quality has awarded several communities across the state with grants including the town of Murtaugh. The Idaho DEQ said Murtaugh, the eastern most town in Twin Falls County, was recently awarded a $37,500 to conduct a study that will look at the water system's shortcomings and come up with solutions for improvements. The grants are part of a larger allocation of $345,000 given to seven other communities in the state. The others groups and communities include Garden City, Rigby, Big Twelve Water Association, Oden View Estates Improvement Association, Inc., Central Shoshone County Water District, St. Charles, and Kingston-Cataldo Sewer District. The grants were made possible by the $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that was distributed by the governor to Idaho DEQ in 2021.

MURTAUGH, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO