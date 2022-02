This is an open letter to the man that asked me for gas last night in Niskayuna. I was at Stewart's on Balltown Road and just as my brain was realizing gas is now $3.77 for the cheap stuff you approach me out of nowhere saying something I couldn't hear. As I tried making sense of what was happening my dog was barking and wanted to sink his teeth into you. Then I heard you ask, "will you buy me some gas"?

NISKAYUNA, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO