Changes to World Of Hyatt award chart, no need to scream into a pillow!

 2 days ago
Am sure most of you have read about the upcoming changes to the World Of Hyatt award chart. Starting March 22, 2022, 146 hotels will change categories in the award chart. But its not all bad news. Here is my assessment of the changes, and why you need not scream into...

Seeking Alpha

World Fuel Services Is Adaptive To A Changing World

World Fuel is a multi-faceted energy products and services provider. World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is a leading fuel service company. They are a Fortune 500 company that provides fuel and related products globally to the aviation, land, and marine transportation industries. World Fuel also offers natural gas fulfillment, and a variety of energy advisory services including programs for carbon offsets, sustainably offerings, and renewable energy options. Like with many industries, World Fuel had to operate in a constrained environment due to the pandemic, but the company was able to weather the worst, and they are proceeding with growth plans. I believe the company is set to benefit as more normal demand levels return, and their recent acquisition of Flyers Energy sets the stage for significant growth potential.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

5 Ways To Earn Marriott Bonvoy Points Without Staying In Hotels

It’s true, you can become a Marriott Bonvoy Points “millionaire” without ever setting foot in a Marriott hotel. Of course, once you have lots of points, you’ll probably want to set foot in one, because free nights in luxury hotels are the dream, and earning points for those joyous stays via daily life activities you do anyway is a smile worthy reality.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Introduction: An Open-Ended Journey To Oman

As promised, I intend to write more trip reports going forward. I just wrapped up a quick trip to Turks & Caicos, and Ford and I are now off on another adventure. This trip report will be a bit different than usual, though. Typically I write trip reports after the fact, while in this case I’ll write the trip report “live.” Frankly I haven’t even fully planned the whole trip yet, as we don’t have return flights, and we may even add on some more destinations beyond what we have confirmed so far. So let’s get right into it, so that y’all know about as much about our trip as we do.
WORLD
livefromalounge.com

World of Hyatt Changing Categories at 140+ Hotels in March 2022

World of Hyatt has overnight announced hotel category adjustments for 2022, which will dictate which hotels are in which categories. These changes impact how many points are required for a free night redemption. Unfortunately, it is not all good news if you like the redemptions at aspirational hotels. 146 Hyatt...
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

Hyatt Unleashes Category 8 Hotels & The Worst Changes In Yesterday’s Devaluation

We were hit by a large Hyatt devaluation yesterday morning. A devaluation that was somewhat unexpected after Hyatt recently going to peak and non peak pricing. Hotel programs making adjustments to the category levels for certain properties is nothing new. During normal times it will happen around once per year for most hotel loyalty programs. That has been on pause, for the most part, during the pandemic. Even knowing all of that this seemed to hit below the belt a bit. It feels like Hyatt attacked all of our favorite properties and also doubled down on category 8 hotels.
INDUSTRY
insideflyer.com

Hyatt Announces its Annual Award Category Changes

World of Hyatt has announced its annual list of hotels changing award category. The big news is that Hyatt is doing something that it promised that it wouldn’t do. 146 hotels are changing category. 70 hotels will soon cost more points. 76 hotels will soon cost fewer points. These...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
BoardingArea

World of Hyatt is still offering points in exchange for expired certificates

ECONOMY
Muhlenberg Weekly

A changing campus and a changing world

Study abroad programs are an exciting way for students to engage with global environments, so long as students can afford to spend an entire semester away from campus. Muhlenberg College offers a solution for students: Muhlenberg Integrated Learning Abroad (MILA) courses. These courses allow for students to reside on campus for the fall or spring semester and then spend time in a location that their class studies.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Tech Times

How the World of Yacht Chartering is Changing

Owning a yacht has traditionally been seen as part of a luxury lifestyle which most of us can only dream of. However, being able to charter a yacht belonging to someone else for a few hours can give people the taste of another life. Yacht chartering has become big business...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BoardingArea

Reminder: Marriott Bonvoy eliminates award charts & moves to dynamic pricing next month

ECONOMY
CBS Miami

Walt Disney World Changing Mask Guidance This Week

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) -“The Most Magical Place of Earth” is about to make those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 happy later this week. Beginning Thursday, February 17th, facial coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated visitors in both indoor and outdoor locations at Walt Disney World. Visitors who are not vaccinated or fully vaccinated are urged to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. Face coverings will still be required by everyone ages two and up on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner. Currently, face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 and up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

Uber and Marriott Bonvoy Launch Bonus Point Offering

Uber and Marriott Bonvoy Launch Bonus Point Offering. Thanks to its ongoing collaboration with Uber, Marriott Bonvoy is now offering 1,000 bonus points when you link and complete your first qualifying order with Uber Eats or ride. This offer is valid between February 17th to March 20th for members in...
TRAFFIC
BoardingArea

50% BONUS bei Marriott Bonvoy Punktesale

Beim Marriott Bonvoy Punktesale erhält man einen 50% Bonus …. Bei Marriott Bonvoy gibt es bei einem Punktesale einen 50% Bonus. Wie gewohnt kann der Umweg über den Punktesale eine Ersparnis bringen, es muss aber nicht günstiger sein. Es heißt rechnen. Die Infos:. “Get up to...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

The Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at London Heathrow T3 – A Review

LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

