Changes to World Of Hyatt award chart, no need to scream into a pillow!

As promised, I intend to write more trip reports going forward. I just wrapped up a quick trip to Turks & Caicos, and Ford and I are now off on another adventure. This trip report will be a bit different than usual, though. Typically I write trip reports after the fact, while in this case I’ll write the trip report “live.” Frankly I haven’t even fully planned the whole trip yet, as we don’t have return flights, and we may even add on some more destinations beyond what we have confirmed so far. So let’s get right into it, so that y’all know about as much about our trip as we do.

