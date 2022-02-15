Today in Gear: Up-To-Date on the Best Products

Is the DeLorean coming back from the past? Teased in a tweet on Super Bowl Sunday, it appears as if the iconic car company will be reviving itself for the EV era, launching a car called the "DeLorean EVolved." The visual (and its many accompanying hashtags) imply that the new vehicle will focus as much on luxury as being futuristic, which may or may not be a good thing — given how much its legacy is tied up in the Back to the Future franchise. While it's likely to be a low-production model and details are scarce at the moment, we can at least be grateful that, if the teaser video is anything to go off of, the DMC brand hasn't given up on those iconic gullwing doors. DeLorean nostalgia aside, we're taking a look at Patagonia's Fall/Winter 2022 preview, Tag Heuer's smart watch series and a new knife offering from Schrade. This is Today in Gear.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO