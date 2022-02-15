Today in Gear: Up-To-Date on the Best Products

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gear Patrol

Polestar Plans to Use Supercar Tech to Take on the Porsche Taycan

A few years back, Volvo spun off its performance arm Polestar into its own sub-brand dedicated to electric / electrified vehicles We've seen some impressive debuts so far with the Polestar 1, a sexy PHEV sports coupe, and the normcore Polestar 2. And the future could get even more intriguing: Polestar just revealed new details about the forthcoming Polestar 5, which should be a genuine rival to the Porsche Taycan.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Is the DeLorean coming back from the past? Teased in a tweet on Super Bowl Sunday, it appears as if the iconic car company will be reviving itself for the EV era, launching a car called the "DeLorean EVolved." The visual (and its many accompanying hashtags) imply that the new vehicle will focus as much on luxury as being futuristic, which may or may not be a good thing — given how much its legacy is tied up in the Back to the Future franchise. While it's likely to be a low-production model and details are scarce at the moment, we can at least be grateful that, if the teaser video is anything to go off of, the DMC brand hasn't given up on those iconic gullwing doors. DeLorean nostalgia aside, we're taking a look at Patagonia's Fall/Winter 2022 preview, Tag Heuer's smart watch series and a new knife offering from Schrade. This is Today in Gear.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: The Gear Shaping Today’s Conversation

It's safe to say that Peloton has had one of the wilder periods of ups and downs since the onset of the COVID pandemic. While the company was hitting a major high following pandemic-related gym closures, hitting a $50 million valuation at the top of 2021. Now, with the company's valuation down to around $8 million (due, in part, to slowed production and more competition) there's rumblings of an acquisition — with Amazon and Nike floated as possible suitors. According to The Financial Times, no formal talks have begun and plans (if they come to fruition) are in the preliminary stages, but the interest among companies like Amazon and Nike are born out of an opportunistic urge to snap the fitness company up at a time when CEO John Foley has come under criticism and the company is more affordable than ever.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Camping Fans Will Love Volkswagen's New Accessories

Mobile home living or just camping, in general, is a lifestyle that is picking up traction among many younger car owners. It's a philosophy that has been applied to the likes of the Toyota Tacoma, as seen at last year's SEMA, and even a camper version of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. These can be used for your average camping expeditions, but something like Thor Motor Coach's Mercedes-Benz Sprinter could accommodate your daily living needs if you can put $151,060 together for the purchase.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Volvo#Taycan#Pov#Autocar#Backcountry#P Line
Top Speed

Porsche Strengthens The Macan Lineup With The Introduction Of The New ’Touring’ Trim

Porsche has been stressing on its Macan lineup quite a bit lately. The Turbo model was replaced by an upgraded GTS trim not too long ago, and now, there’s a new trim in the portfolio. The German automaker has decided to add the ‘T’ trim to the Macan, thus making it the third Porsche to bear the badge apart from the 718 and the 911 models.
CARS
themanual.com

The Best Carbon Fiber Gear for Outdoorsmen in 2022

Few materials have the “it” factor of carbon fiber. These days, it’s found in everything from tennis rackets and trekking poles to even the best bicycles and Bugattis. Two reasons drive its sky-high demand: Carbon fiber is extremely lightweight and ultra-strong. Ounce-for-ounce, it’s one of the best all-around construction materials for building just about anything. By weight, it’s stronger than steel. It helps that its space-age black and gray patterning looks damn cool to boot.
THOMAS EDISON
fordauthority.com

Ford Puma EV Potentially On Track For 2024 Launch

As Ford Europe continues its transition to all-electric vehicles – which is expected to be completed by 2030 or sooner, the automaker’s electrified offerings, in general, have been steadily gaining in popularity in that region. Take the Ford Puma, for example – the crossover has quickly become Ford’s best-seller in Europe, while the Ford Puma Hybrid and PHEV also top the sales charts in each’s respective segment. Thus, it should come as no surprise that a Ford Puma EV could potentially be on track for a 2024 launch, according to Drive.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Singer Reveals Its Next Generation of Porsche 911 Services in the "Turbo Study"

The next chapter of Singer has just been announced. Listening to its clientele of air-cooled 911 owners, Singer will now be extending its restoration services to incorporate turbocharging. “My first ever ride in a Porsche 911 as an 11-year-old in 1976 left me dry-mouthed and speechless – it was a...
CARS
Motor1.com

Automecca Sportsvan Is Retro Bus With VW Beetle Soul For Sale

Back in the early 1970s, Curtis Brubaker had the awesome idea to revive the spirit of the original Volkswagen Beetle and Microbus with a new vehicle based on the same bones. Unfortunately, the designer couldn’t reach an official deal with the German automaker and decided to continue the project on his own. Instead of receiving unused platforms directly from the factory, Brubaker had to work with used Beetles and convert them into new vintage-looking buses, selling the excess components from the original car.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: 15% Off Floyd Furniture, Seiko 5 Watch Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. Outerknown outerknown.com. $98 $59 (40% OFF)
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Cars Are Insanely Expensive Right Now, But These 6 Brands Still Offer Great Deals

If you've ventured out to buy a car lately, you have no doubt noticed that cars have become expensive — shockingly expensive. Demand is exceedingly high, because inventory — due to the chip shortage and other supply chain issues — is low. The result is one of the most extreme sellers' markets for new and used vehicles we've ever seen.
RETAIL
Gear Patrol

Check Out the Best New Outdoor Gear of February 2022

Do you feel that? Is it... could it be... a slight glimmer of spring in the air? Depending on where you are in the country, it could be a balmy 75 degrees or a frigid 35, and that's the beauty of February; a combination of winter fatigue and spring hopefulness, all rolled into one turbulent month.
SHOPPING
Fortune

The best gear for your après-ski sessions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ski season is still in full swing, and with a holiday weekend coming up, there's still plenty of time to hit the slopes. But what is more important than skiing or snowboarding? It's après-ski. Think warm drinks in the lodge, appetizers with melted cheese, and getting cozy by the fire—starting no later than 3 p.m. local time.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

These Affordable E-Bikes Are on Sale at Rad Power

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If there’s one downside to the burgeoning e-bike revolution, it’s the costs involved. E-bikes can be a great substitute for a motorcycle when it comes to an urban commute, as we learned through firsthand testing not too long ago; they’re also great for anyone who wants a little added pep when riding around off-road. But with price tags that can equal a solid used motorcycle, many e-bikes are (arguably) too pricey to justify as a real-life conveyance.
BICYCLES
Gear Patrol

The Best Earbuds Under $50

The traditional headphone jack is far from dead. Even with the growing number of wireless earbuds and headphone, as well as smartphones that have omitted the traditional headphone jack, there’s are still plenty of reasons to buy cheap affordable wired earbuds. There will always be a simplistic beauty in a plug-in-play pair of headphones. No need to worry about charging it. No need making sure it’s the right Bluetooth device connected to your iPhone. It just works.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Therabody's Newest Boot Makes On-the-Go Recovery Easy

The crew at Therabody knows the importance of recovery. For optimal function, it has to be consistent. It has to fit into your lifestyle and routine. And it has to be effective. Unfortunately, traditional pneumatic compression boots are unwieldy, cumbersome and surrounded by so many tubes and wires, you start...
motor1.com

Next-gen BMW X1 M35i spied on video sliding on ice

This spy video catches BMW developing the sporty X1 M35i near the Arctic Circle. The highlight is seeing the crossover on an ice track where the test driver spins the tyres and slides the vehicle around. The X1 M35i won't quite be a full-on M variant, but it will reportedly...
