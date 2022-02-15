ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams drops Senna tribute on new FW44

By Phillip van Osten
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams' FW44 will not feature the team's traditional Ayrton Senna 'S' tribute logo on the car's nosecone for the first time since 1995. Williams chief executive Jost Capito justified the change by the Grove-based outfit's will to "move into the future". Williams showcased on Tuesday a striking revamped livery...

