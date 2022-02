Roxanne Shanté was only fourteen when she went “viral” back in the 80s. An overnight success, Ms. Shanté recorded a trendsetting and legendary >free-style> in one-take. She said in an interview with NPR that she realized her gift of being able to think up and deliver rhymes on the >spot while watching Nipsey Russell on “Hollywood Squares” as an eight-year-old. This lyrical genius later set her apart in her hip-hop career, and she became known as a vicious battle rapper. In a recent interview with >VLADTV> she said, “if I cut [my rap battle opponent] off, it threw them off” thus giving her “leverage”.

