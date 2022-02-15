ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Another BTS Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Emily Lee
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Another member of BTS has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday (February 15), Big Hit Music announced V recently contracted the highly contagious virus. He is the fifth member of BTS, which consists of seven singers, to test positive in the past three months.

V tested positive via a PCR test at his local hospital after experiencing a sore throat. V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, is fully vaccinated, according to Big Hit Must, and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

"He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities," the statement informed concerned fans.

V recently came into contact with other members of BTS, the music managed company also revealed in their statement. Everyone was wearing a mask when they interacted on Saturday (February 12) and the encounter is not considered close contact. Everyone who interacted wth V at that meeting has so far tested negative.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery," the statement added. "We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities."

Earlier this month, Big Hit Music announced Jimin also tested positive while in the hospital to have his appendix removed . A few weeks prior to Jimin falling ill, RM , Jin , and Suga had all contracted the virus, as well. Jimin, RM, Jin and Suga have all recovered.

Though BTS is currently on hiatus from performing at the moment, the group is currently nominated for a Grammy Award. 'Butter' is up for best pop duo/group performance at the awards show.

