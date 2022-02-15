CT AG Tong announces Opioid settlement

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -Connecticut's share of the nationwide $26 Billion-dollar Opioid settlement from July of last year is $300 million dollars, parceled out over an 18-year period, announced Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

Tong and Governor Ned Lamont spoke at a virtual briefing before the Connecticut Alcohol and Drug Policy Council.

Tong said the state should receive its initial payment of $26-million dollars later this year.

Tong said the settlement focuses on the three major drug distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health and Johnson and Johnson, a household name and major manufacturer of many pharmaceuticals.

In broad terms, Tong said the funds will go towards abatement, "treatment and prevention programs and addiction science."

Governor Lamont said he wants to make sure what we do works. "And I want to make sure this money doesn't get diverted. Little tobacco got diverted, energy efficiency got diverted. We've set up this independent council to make sure this money goes in places where it can make an enormous difference."