Grizzlies rolling into NOLA having won 8 of 9/GAME NOTES

Bear Necessities

The Memphis Grizzlies’ 5-0 February has featured perhaps the most high-powered offense in franchise history… The Grizzlies have scored 120+ points in five straight games for the first time ever and 125+ points in all their last four games, also a club record.

Memphis has won eight of its last nine games, leading six of those eight wins by 19 points or more and all of its last four games by at least 28 points. The Grizzlies have won 13 straight games against the 15 teams that are currently at or below .500 this season, and 14 of Memphis’ 24 remaining games are against opponents from that group… That includes its two final matchups before the NBA All-Star break Tuesday at New Orleans and Wednesday vs. Portland. Memphis has reached 40 wins before the All-Star break for the first time in franchise history… This is just the second time in franchise history (2014-15) that the Grizzlies have secured 40 wins before recording 20 losses. The Grizzlies will look to end a five-game road losing streak in their overall series with the Pelicans and win at the Smoothie King Center for the first time since Dec. 7, 2018… New Orleans defeated Memphis 112-101 at home on Nov. 13 in the teams’ lone matchup this season. Tonight ends a stretch of seven games in seven different cities for the Grizzlies.

Series Records and Current Streaks vs. Opponent (Regular Season)

Overall: 31-40 (Lost 1) Road: 11-25 (Won 2) Last Win: 5/10/21 Last Road Win: 12/7/18

Connections

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (Dalzell, SC) and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (Spartanburg, SC) are both South Carolina natives who were selected second and first overall, respectively, in the 2019 NBA Draft… Williamson, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram , Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones and Grizzlies assistant coach David McClure all played at Duke. Grizzlies center Steven Adams averaged 7.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 27.7 minutes in 58 games (all starts) with the Pelicans during the 2020-21 season. Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas appeared in 151 games (148 starts) in parts of three seasons (2018-21) with the Grizzlies and averaged 16.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.3 minutes… As part of a three-team trade, Memphis traded Valančiūnas, the draft rights to Trey Murphy , the draft rights to Brandon Boston to the New Orleans Pelicans and traded the draft rights to Tyler Harvey to the Charlotte Hornets; New Orleans traded Adams, Eric Bledsoe , the draft rights to Ziaire Williams (10 th overall), the draft rights to Jared Butler (40th overall) and a conditional 2022 first round draft pick (via Los Angeles Lakers) to Memphis and traded Wesley Iwundu and a protected 2022 first round draft pick to Charlotte; Charlotte traded Devonte’ Graham to New Orleans on Aug. 7, 2021… The Grizzlies would later trade the draft rights to Butler in a package for the draft rights to Santi Aldama (30th overall). Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (Las Palmas) and Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (Madrid) were both born in Spain. Pelicans wing Garrett Temple averaged 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 49 games for Memphis during the 2018-19 season.