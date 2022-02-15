ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies rolling into NOLA having won 8 of 9/GAME NOTES

By Memphis Grizzlies
92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBFuN_0eFBLvFT00

Bear Necessities

The Memphis Grizzlies’ 5-0 February has featured perhaps the most high-powered offense in franchise history… The Grizzlies have scored 120+ points in five straight games for the first time ever and 125+ points in all their last four games, also a club record.

Memphis has won eight of its last nine games, leading six of those eight wins by 19 points or more and all of its last four games by at least 28 points. The Grizzlies have won 13 straight games against the 15 teams that are currently at or below .500 this season, and 14 of Memphis’ 24 remaining games are against opponents from that group… That includes its two final matchups before the NBA All-Star break Tuesday at New Orleans and Wednesday vs. Portland. Memphis has reached 40 wins before the All-Star break for the first time in franchise history… This is just the second time in franchise history (2014-15) that the Grizzlies have secured 40 wins before recording 20 losses. The Grizzlies will look to end a five-game road losing streak in their overall series with the Pelicans and win at the Smoothie King Center for the first time since Dec. 7, 2018… New Orleans defeated Memphis 112-101 at home on Nov. 13 in the teams’ lone matchup this season. Tonight ends a stretch of seven games in seven different cities for the Grizzlies.

Series Records and Current Streaks vs. Opponent (Regular Season)

Overall: 31-40 (Lost 1) Road: 11-25 (Won 2) Last Win: 5/10/21 Last Road Win: 12/7/18

Connections

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (Dalzell, SC) and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (Spartanburg, SC) are both South Carolina natives who were selected second and first overall, respectively, in the 2019 NBA Draft… Williamson, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram , Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones and Grizzlies assistant coach David McClure all played at Duke. Grizzlies center Steven Adams averaged 7.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 27.7 minutes in 58 games (all starts) with the Pelicans during the 2020-21 season. Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas appeared in 151 games (148 starts) in parts of three seasons (2018-21) with the Grizzlies and averaged 16.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.3 minutes… As part of a three-team trade, Memphis traded Valančiūnas, the draft rights to Trey Murphy , the draft rights to Brandon Boston to the New Orleans Pelicans and traded the draft rights to Tyler Harvey to the Charlotte Hornets; New Orleans traded Adams, Eric Bledsoe , the draft rights to Ziaire Williams (10 th overall), the draft rights to Jared Butler (40th overall) and a conditional 2022 first round draft pick (via Los Angeles Lakers) to Memphis and traded Wesley Iwundu and a protected 2022 first round draft pick to Charlotte; Charlotte traded Devonte’ Graham to New Orleans on Aug. 7, 2021… The Grizzlies would later trade the draft rights to Butler in a package for the draft rights to Santi Aldama (30th overall). Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (Las Palmas) and Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (Madrid) were both born in Spain. Pelicans wing Garrett Temple averaged 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 49 games for Memphis during the 2018-19 season.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Trail Blazers beat another standout team, Memphis, 123-119

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 Trail Blazers 123, Grizzlies 119 — The Trail Blazers (25-34) enter the NBA All-Star Game break after a couple really good road wins, making it four consecutive wins since the NBA trade deadline (after six consecutive losses). Portland beat defending NBA champ Milwaukee on Monday, and then the Grizzlies (41-19). The Trail Blazers led most of the way. Memphis forged a late fourth-quarter tie, but Jusuf Nurkic really stepped up by scoring nine consecutive points, including two free throws that made it...
NBA
abc17news.com

Blazers overcome Morant’s 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant’s 44-point game and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight game. Desmond Bane scored 30 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 12 for Memphis, which had its six-game win streak halted.
NBA
Rutherford Source

The Grizzlies are Enjoying a Five Game Win Streak

Memphis (40-18) won all 3 of their games last week against the Clippers, Hornets and Pistons. They are still sitting at the top of the Southwest Division over the Mavericks. If they keep this pace up the Grizzlies could be a a threat to any team in the league to win the championship. The 22 year old guard Ja Morant is making his case as the NBA’s top rising star. He is leading this team and giving this squad their best shot as success in franchise history.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Garrett Temple
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Jared Butler
Person
Eric Bledsoe
WREG

No Morant, no problem for Grizzlies in win over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with nine assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nola#Nba All Star#Lakers#Pelicans#Sc#Nba Draft
NBA

Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (24-34) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (41-18)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (24-34) AT MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (41-18) Wednesday, February 16 • 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) • FedExForum. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 105-100, 12/19/21 (Mem.) LAST MEMPHIS WIN: 113-103, 12/15/21 (Por.) CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.) SERIES NOTES. • Wednesday's game is the fourth and final matchup between Memphis and...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Memphis Grizzlies are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Smoothie King Center. The Grizzlies know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully New Orleans likes a good challenge.
NBA
The Oregonian

Recapping Portland Trail Blazers’ 123-119 win at Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS — The Portland Trail Blazers are riding a four-game winning streak as they enter the All-Star break. Jusuf Nurkic scored 32 points and Anfernee Simons added 31 to power the Blazers to a 123-119 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Simons nailed a step-back three-pointer with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web (2-16-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Grizzlies 121, Pelicans 109. Memphis did not have All-Star point guard Ja Morant in the lineup Tuesday, but the Grizzlies still brought plenty of quickness and aggressiveness to the Smoothie King Center hardwood. New Orleans experienced first-hand what many NBA teams have come to understand this season – even shorthanded, the Grizzlies are a formidable foe.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Pelicans prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/15/2022

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Grizzlies-Pelicans prediction and pick. These two teams have had vastly different seasons. The Grizzlies are one of the most surprising teams in the league, as they’ve earned an impressive 40-18 record over the course of the year. Star point guard Ja Morant has led his team to the third seed in the Western Conference, and there’s a good chance that Morant and the Grizzlies continue to improve over the rest of the year.
NBA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (foot) ruled out on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will not be active after the Grizzlies' star guard was ruled out with left ankle soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to play more minutes against a New Orleans' team ranked 20th in defensive rating.
NBA
ESPN

Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

NEW ORLEANS -- — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23...
NBA
fowlertribune.com

Grizzlies lose Pumpkin Game, rebound by sealing second place finish in SFL

Last Tuesday’s short trek to Ordway had all the makings of a heated rivaly – raucus crowds, eager players, and competitive play; and neither team disappointed. When the dust settled, however, it was the homestanding Chargers who emerged victorious over the Fowler High School boys basketball team, 43-33, in the annual Pumpkin Game played each February between the two rivalling schools.
FOWLER, CO
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

286
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy