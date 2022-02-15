ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Patrice Bergeron is running away in Selke Trophy race

 2 days ago

Patrice Bergeron has been a lock to be a finalist for the Selke Trophy (given to the best defensive forward in the NHL) for the last decade. Literally. He’s been one of the three finalists 10 years in a row.

But after winning the award four times in six years from 2012-17 to tie Bob Gainey for the most ever, Bergeron has not been able to get that record-setting fifth Selke yet. He finished third in 2018 and 2019 and second to Sean Couturier and Aleksander Barkov in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Barring something crazy, that should change this year. Not only does Bergeron look like a lock to be a finalist once again, but he is increasingly looking like a runaway winner.

A pair of recent “Awards Watch” posts highlight just how much of a gap Bergeron is putting between himself and the field. In his latest check-in with some Professional Hockey Writers Association voters (the same body that votes on the Selke), ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski found that Bergeron “was listed first on the majority of the ballots for the Selke, despite the best efforts of some voters to find an alternative.”

“I feel wrong putting Bergeron again, but his numbers are too good,” one voter told him.

(As an aside, why would a voter "feel wrong" about voting for the guy who deserves to win?)

This comes a week after The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn had Bergeron as the “landslide” winner in his latest numbers-based awards watch . His numbers, which are built off expected goals against and actual goals against, have Bergeron with a defensive value of 15.8, well ahead of second-place Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning (9.4). Luszczyszyn points out that the gap between Bergeron and second place is bigger than the gap between second and 10th.

The deeper you dive into Bergeron’s numbers this season, the stronger his Selke case gets. Evolving-Hockey also has him first among all forwards in defensive value at 5.7 goals above replacement, a full goal better than second-place Auston Matthews.

Of the more than 400 forwards who have played at least 200 5-on-5 minutes this season, Bergeron is first in Corsi-for percentage (65.2%), expected goals-for percentage (68.4%), Corsi against per 60 minutes (39.6), and expected goals against per 60 (1.42). The Corsi (shot attempt) numbers are the best of his already remarkable career.

Oh yeah, Bergeron also leads the NHL in faceoffs won (627) and faceoff percentage (63.3%), and he’s still a great penalty-killer.

Bergeron is currently out with an upper-body injury. He’ll miss a third straight game on Tuesday, but could return by Thursday. When he does return, he’ll resume arguably the best defensive season of his career, and easily the best defensive season any forward in the NHL is having this year.

