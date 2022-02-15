On anniversary of Henry Pratt shooting, Illinois State Police continues to fight gun violence

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Three years ago, a disgruntled worker opened fire at the Henry Pratt Factory in west suburban Aurora.

Five people died and five police officers were hurt before they shot and killed the gunman.

Since then, Illinois State Police said it’s reduced its backlog of FOID reviews by 97%, reviewing over 140,000 records.

In 2021 alone, ISP stopped over 25,000 attempts to illegally obtain a firearm.

“No one in the Illinois State Police will ever forget the souls lost and the scars left behind from the horrible events of that day,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Stable budgeting, increased hiring of personnel, improved technology, changes in the law, and the heartfelt commitment of the ISP have led to these steady advances, but we will never let up. All who know the pain of that day deserve nothing less.”

ISP firearms enforcement details have increased 82% since first being started by the ISP in 2019. Through these efforts, the number of firearms seized by ISP has increased every year since 2019.

State police also revoked over 70% more FOID cards in 2021 than 2019, with 17,457 cards revoked in 2021.