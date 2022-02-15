ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Mayor of Ohio city resigns week after comment linking ice fishing to prostitution

By Nexstar Media Wire, Peggy Gallek
 2 days ago

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – The mayor of an Ohio city has resigned less than a week after making a comment at a city council meeting that ice fishing could lead to prostitution.

Craig Shubert, the mayor of Hudson, made the comments at a city council work session on Feb. 8, during which lawmakers discussed a proposal to allow ice fishing at city parks. Shubert said it sounded good “on the surface,” but claimed it may lead to “ice fishing with shanties,” which, he said, could pose a further problem.

“And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem: prostitution,” the mayor said. “Just some data points to consider.”

This week, Shubert announced his resignation, but claimed the remark was an attempt to “inject a bit of dry humor” that was “grossly misunderstood.”

Shubert’s full statements are below.

“When I entered the race for mayor in 2019, my objective was to bring about change. To shakeup city council and our city administration, to return Hudson to its core conservative values, and to focus on the needs of our community; not the wants of a few. Residents repeatedly said city leadership had been focusing on amenities and luxuries while our streets and infrastructure crumbled. Concerns over the Phase II development project and questionable spending of $30 million in prior years were equally shared by the voters who elected me. City Council workshops are a time for discussing important matters, the sharing of ideas and concerns, as well as one’s knowledge and experience prior to crafting legislation to establish new laws and policies. My comments at Tuesday’s workshop were made out of concern for our community; what could become of unintended consequences of new legislation, based on my prior television news reporting experience. My attempt to inject a bit of dry humor to make a point about this, in the midst of a cold, snowy February, was grossly misunderstood. Some in our community saw this as an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal destruction by means of character assassination, blaming me for the negative international press they helped to promote. Since the passing of my wife, First Lady Sherri Moyer, I have given considerable thought to the next stage of my life. Retirement is on the near horizon. With the recent changes on city council, where six of seven seats have turned over, City Hall is entering a new era. My role as a change agent is complete. Hudson has a stronger financial and economic base than ever before, and major road improvements are being completed. I have, therefore, decided to step down as mayor to allow for new leadership, a clean slate, and a path forward.”

Shubert declined an opportunity to discuss the matter further with Nexstar’s WJW.

The city council was expected to accept the mayor’s resignation during Tuesday’s meeting.

Jody Roberts, communications manager for Hudson, had also confirmed to WJW on Friday that the council ultimately directed staff to allow ice fishing.

