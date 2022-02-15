ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Indictment says St. Louis lawyer faked legal documents

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors accuse a St. Louis lawyer of faking legal documents in court cases for more than a year. Andrew Gavin Wynne’s law license was...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters placed on probation as lawyers

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday placed a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys. The court suspended the law licenses of Mark and Patricia McCloskey but delayed the suspension and put the two on probation for a year. The order means the couple can still practice, but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abovethelaw.com

Associate Indicted After Faking Court Orders

Wynne was an associate at the Kirkwood, Missouri, law firm now known as Menees & Menees at the time he faked the documents. Partner Hardy Menees calls Wynne’s behavior “inexplicable,” and describes the motives as “perplexing.”. Wynne reportedly forged a variety of court orders over the...
KIRKWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KABC

Home-defending St. Louis Lawyer Couple Put On Law Probation

(Jefferson City, MO) — The two attorneys that went viral after protesters harassing them in St. Louis prompted them to arm themselves, are being put on law probation. The Missouri Supreme Court announced the move against Mark and Patricia McCloskey Tuesday, noting the probation will last a year. While the couple will be able to practice law during that time, Mark McCloskey told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he is still considering appealing the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. The couple were caught on camera waving guns at protestors walking by their home in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mark McCloskey added that Tuesday’s decision does not change his intent to run for the Missouri Senate seat currently held by Roy Blunt. Read this and judge for yourself.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Documents#Identity Theft#Louis Federal
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Grand jury indicts St. Louis man in MetroBus shootings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a St. Louis man on 19 felony counts in two MetroBus shootings in December, officials said. The grand jury charged Isaiah Houston, 31, of the 5900 block of Harney Avenue in bus shootings Dec. 3, one of which critically injured Metro bus driver Jonathan Cobb, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Call For Help fraud prosecuted in East St. Louis

A St. Louis woman faces from 2 to 12 years in prison for defrauding a Metro-East charity in order to buy a home. Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Kenesha Burlison has pleaded guilty to counts of theft of federal funding and aggravated identity fraud. Burlison formerly worked for East St. Louis-based Call for Help Incorporated.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Woman bites off part of Lyft driver's ear in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Lyft driver is recovering after a woman allegedly bit off part of his ear during a ride Sunday night. The incident happened near I-64 and Market in downtown St. Louis. The driver told officers that the armed passenger demanded that he pull over before she took the driver's phone and threw it out the window.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
firefighternation.com

Fake Firefighter Cashes In On St. Louis (MO) Firefighter’s Death

There are websites selling T-shirts as a fundraiser to memorialize fallen St. Louis Firefighter Benjamin Polson. But not the one that is run by a man claiming to be a Clayton firefighter. Someone calling themselves “Justin Jensen” on Facebook and claiming to be a former firefighter/paramedic with the Clayton Fire...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Woman charged after federal funds missing from Dellwood

DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A 40-year-old St. Louis woman is facing a felony charge after the city of Dellwood reported more than $10,000 in federal funds was missing. Mesha Sykes was charged Tuesday with identity theft. A probable cause statement said Dellwood received a $500,000 federal grant for housing, which it distributed to homeowners, residents, and contractors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Woman pleads guilty to theft from Metro East charity

Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb.10, to a two-count felony information charging her with theft from an organization receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft. Burlison served as the director of Human Relations for Call for Help Inc., beginning in 2016. Call for Help is...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Fox 19

Indicted Butler County auditor will fight suspension from elected office, lawyer says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There are three new developments in the indictment of Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds following a public corruption investigation. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office is expected to send a copy of Reynolds’ indictment to the Ohio Supreme Court “to initiate suspension proceedings against a public official who has been charged with a felony in a state or federal court when the felony relates to the performance of the official’s duties.”
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
KMOV

Demeria Thomas pleads guilty to allowing inmates assault one another

ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) – A Corrections Officer at the City Justice Center pleaded guilty to allowing inmates to fight each other in the cell. According to court documents, jailhouse footage shows two inmates walking up to talk to corrections officer Demeria Thomas, and then one of them walks toward the victim's cell. Thomas is reportedly on camera opening the victim's cell door, allowing the first inmate to go in and assault him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy