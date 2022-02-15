ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings need to ‘ramp up game’ during toughest stretch

By Ansar Khan
MLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings can sometimes get away with playing their ‘B’ game against lesser opponents. That won’t cut it during the difficult stretch of games that began Monday with a 7-4 loss in Minnesota. “I thought we had a lot of guys not nearly on...

Reuters

Matt Boldy's first hat trick leads Wild past Red Wings

EditorsNote: 3rd graf, change to 30 saves; 7th graf, change Mark to Marc; 9th graf, change ge to he. Matt Boldy notched his first career hat trick as the Minnesota Wild downed the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 on Monday in Saint Paul, Minn. Boldy, a 20-year-old rookie who entered the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Philadelphia Freedom

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/17/2022

The New York Rangers have been showing the rest of the league that they are not a team you should mess with, especially at home tonight in this original six rivalry matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. The Rangers have won three games in a row now, including the two-week gap they had for the All-Star break. They look to extend their streak to four tonight, against a Red Wings team who are coming off of a 7-4 loss against the Wild on Monday. Detroit is desperately trying to find a playoff spot as they’re just eight points outside the wildcard seed. New York on the other hand is just trying to move up the ranks, currently sitting in 3rd, and just two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick.
NHL
MLive.com

Marc Staal relishes role with Red Wings, looks forward to MSG homecoming

When the Detroit Red Wings acquired Marc Staal, a veteran defenseman entering the final year of his contract, prior to the 2020-21 season, he seemed destined for a short stay. It has turned out to be a mutually beneficial relationship that was extended once and might be extended again. The...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings’ comeback bid falls short as Matt Boldy’s hat trick lifts Wild

Rookie Matt Boldy, in his 13th NHL game, recorded his first career hat trick Monday and the Minnesota Wild held on to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 at Xcel Energy Center. The Red Wings (22-22-6), coming off back-to-back victories over the Philadelphia Flyers, haven’t won three in a row since a five-game streak from Nov. 24-Dec. 4.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Raymond, Lafrenière set to face off Thursday in New York

Original Six clash between Red Wings and Rangers features two top 2020 draft picks. Lucas Raymond and Alexis Lafrenière, the fourth and first overall picks, respectively, in the 2020 NHL Draft, will face off for the first time Thursday night when the Detroit Red Wings meet the New York Rangers for an Original Six clash.
NHL
wkzo.com

Red Wings skate against Rangers tonight

NEW YORK, NY (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings are in New York tonight to take on the Rangers. Detroit’s two-game winning streak came to an end on Monday with a 7-4 loss at Minnesota. Detroit remains in fifth place in the Atlantic Division with 50 points.
NHL
NHL

Finally teammates, Gemel, Givani Smith play on same line for Red Wings

Brothers find themselves skating alongside each other against Wild on Monday. Gemel Smith and Givani Smith finally got their chance to play together. The brothers, who had never played on the same team, skated on the same line for the Detroit Red Wings against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Monday. Givani is in his third season with the Red Wings. Gemel was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 19.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Namestnikov potentially available Thursday; Lindstrom remains sidelined

Preparing for Thursday’s matchup in New York against the Rangers, the Detroit Red Wings may be able to welcome back a familiar face prior to puck drop. Following Wednesday’s practice, coach Jeff Blashill revealed forward Vladislav Namestnikov – who missed Monday’s game due to an undisclosed injury – could be available for his team’s upcoming showdown at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Wild, Red Wings

On the latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner the Buffalo Sabres put up some big numbers on Super Bowl Sunday, while Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to roll. The Edmonton Oilers win in dominating fashion over the San Jose Sharks with a milestone shutout by their goaltender. We wrap up with Matt Bodly having himself a night vs. the Detroit Red Wings and a couple brothers finally suiting up together, plus much more.
NHL
Detroit Red Wings Top 10 hits of all-time [Video]

When it comes to exciting plays in hockey, there is not much better than a bone-crushing hit. Because of that, we thought it would be fun to share this video that contains the Detroit Red Wings top 10 hits of all-time. We have a feeling that Moritz Seider will have...
NHL
