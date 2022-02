Mongolian metal band The HU have rolled out the dates for their spring ‘Black Thunder Tour‘. That North American trek will encompass the group’s appearances at this year’s ‘Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival‘. A sophomore album from the outfit is expected out later this year via Better Noise Music with more details to come. For now, fans can expect to hear new songs from it such as “Mother Nature“, “Tatar Warrior” and “ShihiHutu” at these upcoming shows.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO