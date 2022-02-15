ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French, German, Italian and UK Counterparts

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French MFA Secretary General François Delattre, German...

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed a range of international and bilateral issues, including Russia’s continued threat to Ukraine and the urgent need for Russia to deescalate tensions. The Secretary also thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s continued willingness to assist with the safe transit from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Afghan partners.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Liimets

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets. Secretary Blinken underscored our strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of a growing military threat from Russia. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the security of our NATO Allies and discussed the recently announced U.S. force posture changes to fortify the Alliance’s Eastern Flank. Both leaders emphasized the importance of close consultation among Allies and partners as we urge Russia to de-escalate tensions and engage seriously in diplomacy. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Liimets reviewed bilateral and multilateral efforts to strengthen democracies and promote human rights, and emphasized shared support for the Belarusian people’s democratic aspirations. They also noted the upcoming 100-year anniversary, in July, of U.S.-Estonia diplomatic relations and expressed readiness to deepen our cooperation further in the next 100 years of our partnership.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cleverly
Person
Wendy Sherman
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken on Russia’s Threat to Peace and Security at the UN Security Council

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Mr. President, this council was convened today to discuss the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, a goal that we all share, despite Russia’s persistent violations. These agreements, which were negotiated in 2014 and 2015 and signed by Russia, remain the basis for the peace process to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Counselor Chollet and Under Secretary Fernandez Meet with Bulgarian Energy Delegation

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet and Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez hosted a high-level delegation from Bulgaria yesterday for discussions focused on energy diversification and the clean energy transition. Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds and Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev and Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov led the delegation, which met with a broad range of energy experts from across the U.S. Government to discuss Bulgaria’s efforts to meet climate commitments and diversify energy sources and supplies. After Washington, the trade mission is visiting Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Houston to discuss renewables, battery storage, nuclear fuel and technology, and LNG procurement with private sector counterparts. This visit underscores the deep and growing partnership between the United States and Bulgaria to address global challenges and strengthen shared security and economic opportunity.
INDUSTRY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Germany

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Munich, Germany, February 17 to 20, 2022 to attend the Munich Security Conference. On the sidelines of the Conference, the Secretary will have the opportunity to discuss with Allies and partners our coordinated, ongoing efforts to urge Russia to deescalate and choose the path of diplomacy as well as our readiness to impose severe costs should Russia further invade Ukraine. The Secretary will also reaffirm our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts to address our commitment to transatlantic coordination to strengthen European security and other ongoing global challenges.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Sonia Dridi of France 24

QUESTION: (Via translation) Thank you again, Mr. Secretary, for this interview, as you have just held a ministerial meeting to coordinate global efforts in the fight against COVID. Why hold such a meeting at this time? What are the concerns? What commitments were made by the United States and other participants?
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#State Secretary#German#Italian#French#Mfa
U.S. Department of State

Under Secretary Zeya’s Remarks at the Eighth Meeting of United Nations Istanbul Process

Good morning, distinguished colleagues and guests. On behalf of the United States, I am honored to join you at the Eighth Meeting of the Istanbul Process. Thank you to our hosts, Ambassador Hashmi and the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations and Other International Organizations, for organizing today’s events reflecting upon past and future implementation of United Nations Human Rights Council Resolution 16/18. My name is Uzra Zeya, and I am the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights at the U.S. Department of State.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US sees China watching Ukraine crisis as proxy for Taiwan

The Biden administration increasingly believes that China is gauging the U.S. response to the Ukraine crisis as a proxy for how America would deal with more aggressive action by Beijing against Taiwan, according to three senior officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s decision to go forward with plans to visit...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

The Quad has a strategy to counter China and Russia: be a force for global good without ideological warfare

The stakes were high when the foreign ministers of the Quad security group met in Melbourne this week. The US has warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent. And Russian President Vladimir Putin had just met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and announced a “no limits” partnership between the two powers. Amid such uncertainty, the main goal of the foreign ministers of the US, Australia, Japan and India was to display unity, resolve and collective strength as a response to the increasing authoritarian challenge to world order. In the lead-up to the dialogue, US Secretary of State Antony...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss today about acute and shared concerns that Russia may be considering launching further military aggression against Ukraine in the coming days. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of working with our NATO Allies and European partners in the region to impose swift, severe costs on Russia in response to any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine. They also discussed that international efforts should continue to seek a meaningful dialogue with Russia on mutual security concerns that could lead to a diplomatic resolution. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that any decision the United States makes in Europe will be in consultation with our Allies and partners. The two also discussed UK-EU negotiations over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and preserving the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday agreement, as well the importance of reaching a successful conclusion on talks with Iran on mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Assistant Secretary Akunna Cook Leads State Department Prosper Africa Economic Diplomacy Delegation to Africa

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Akunna Cook and Prosper Africa Acting Chief Operating Officer Leslie Marbury will travel to Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Namibia on a State Department Prosper Africa economic diplomacy visit, February 14 – March 1. The delegation will meet with entrepreneurs, women-owned and small and medium-sized enterprises, investors, and policy-makers to drive U.S. trade and investment in Africa’s creative industries, ICT and digital technologies, and energy and infrastructure, among other fast-growing sectors.
SMALL BUSINESS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi At a Joint Press Availability

FOREIGN MINISTER PAYNE: Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, for joining us here in Melbourne this evening, and let me start by thanking my friends and counterparts, India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi, and U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, for what has been a very substantive and productive Quad foreign ministers meeting here in Melbourne, our fourth.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor Hulata

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata yesterday. The Deputy Secretary and the National Security Advisor discussed U.S.-Israeli coordination on important global security challenges, including Iran and Russia’s unprovoked military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated the administration’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s security. Deputy Secretary Sherman also emphasized the importance of Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity, and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to a two-state solution.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

‘Mute with deaf’: Lavrov calls Brit counterpart ‘unprepared’ for Ukraine summit

Diplomatic discussions between Britain and Russia meant to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine turned rancorous on Thursday as Soviet Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused his British counterpart Liz Truss of coming to the high-stakes meeting in Moscow “unprepared” and she pressed him on the Kremlin’s intention to invade its Western neighbor.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana, EEAS Secretary General Sannino, the OSCE Chair-in-Office represented by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Przydacz, and OSCE Secretary General Schmid

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sannino, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz representing the OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office, and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid. The participants discussed the Russia’s unprovoked military buildup on Ukraine’s borders, continued NATO, OSCE, and EU engagement, and our coordinated preparations for every eventuality, including our ongoing commitment to diplomacy as demonstrated by the launch on February 8 in Vienna of a renewed OSCE European security dialogue. They agreed on the importance of continued close coordination in urging Russia to choose diplomacy and take concrete steps to de-escalate.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy