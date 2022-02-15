Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French, German, Italian and UK Counterparts

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet and Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez hosted a high-level delegation from Bulgaria yesterday for discussions focused on energy diversification and the clean energy transition. Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds and Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev and Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov led the delegation, which met with a broad range of energy experts from across the U.S. Government to discuss Bulgaria’s efforts to meet climate commitments and diversify energy sources and supplies. After Washington, the trade mission is visiting Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Houston to discuss renewables, battery storage, nuclear fuel and technology, and LNG procurement with private sector counterparts. This visit underscores the deep and growing partnership between the United States and Bulgaria to address global challenges and strengthen shared security and economic opportunity.
