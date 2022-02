Booker T is probably one of the most recognizable forces in sports-entertainment history, all kudos to his decades of hard work and contribution to professional wrestling. The former 5-time WCW champion was also known for his catchphrase he would literally shout “5 time” five times! Booker’s persona inside the octagon was one of the most enthusiastic ever in professional wrestling, in particular during his days in WCW and then in WWE. Booker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

