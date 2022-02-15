ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice cream sold in Florida recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By ABC7 News
 2 days ago
Ice cream products that were sold in multiple states, including Florida, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. of Manchester, Connecticut, has expanded its recall to include all products manufactured at the facility within expiry, according to the United States Food & Drug Administration.

The affected ice cream was sold in retail stores in nine U.S. retail stores such as Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Texas, and New Hampshire.

All affected products will have the manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121”. The affected brands include:

  • Batch brand pints, all flavors
  • Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.
  • Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3-gallon tubs
  • New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs
  • Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints
  • Art Cream all pint Flavors
  • Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors
  • Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors
  • Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches
  • Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors
  • Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc, Vanilla & Coffee HG – only
  • Dough Wich- Conn. 4 oz Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of, Vanilla, Chocolate, and French Vanilla
  • Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni Pie Slices

The recall was initiated after FDA sampling revealed Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment, according to a company announcement.

The company is holding future product and testing before releasing distribution of the products as investigation of the products continues.

Consumers are urged to return the affected products for a full refund if bought.

