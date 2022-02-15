ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile wanted for murder in Marshall

By Sharon Raissi
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager in Marshall on Saturday.

Police are unable to release a specific identity of the juvenile due to age, but the juvenile is wanted for murder, engaging in organized criminal activity and riot participation. This is in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in City Park on Saturday.

16-year-old dies after shooting at Marshall park, authorities investigating homicide

According to police, the juvenile’s family and members of the community know who they are looking for. Police hope the subject will voluntarily surrender, but anyone with information should contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

“Our detectives have been working diligently to identify the shooter in the senseless murder at City Park Saturday night,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “We have a pickup order for murder for that juvenile, and we are now doing everything we can to locate this young person. Ideally, the suspect will surrender, but if not, we will be relentless in our efforts to locate and detain them.”

