Madison Dearborn buying MoneyGram

By Editorials
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — MoneyGram International Inc., one of the largest money-transfer services in the U.S., agreed to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners for about $1 billion in cash. The private equity firm will pay $11 a share for Dallas-based MoneyGram, the companies said Tuesday in a statement. The...

MarketRealist

MoneyGram To Go Private in $1.8 Billion Deal

Whereas the current stock market correction has affected many top companies, MoneyGram hasn’t been one of them. Is the payment platform publicly traded?. It has been, but won't be for long. Since Nov. 2021, MoneyGram stock (MGI) has risen nearly 75 percent, but news has broken that the payment platform is going private through a merger with equity company Madison Dearborn Partners. After the $1.8 billion deal was announced, the company’s stock spiked. On Feb. 15 alone, MGI stock rose by about 20 percent.
Seeking Alpha

MoneyGram International: The Jack Ryan Memo

Yesterday, Madison Dearborn Partners announced a deal to acquire Money Gram International for $11 per share. (Today's article is a bit of a creative writing piece, with some dramatic flair, and based on interpretation of facts in a rapidly evolving Fintech market from July 2021 - February 15, 2022. The references to Tom Clancy's 1991 novel and subsequent 2002 movie - The Sum of All Fears - is an expressive way to tell story. Just to be clear, I am well aware that the subject matter and critical events in the Sum of All Fears are incalculably higher on every level. The overriding aim of the piece is to simply highlight the parallels to groupthink and short termism as these two elements are common and widespread in both the stock markets and in other facets of life.)
pymnts.com

JPMorgan Veteran Jennifer Barker to Lead BNY Mellon Treasury Services

JPMorgan veteran Jennifer Barker has been named chief executive officer of the Treasury Services division of Bank of New York (BNY) Mellon. The banking giant announced the appointment Wednesday (Feb. 16), saying the role will have Barker overseeing the company’s domestic and cross-border payments, U.S. dollar clearing, trade finance and liquidity management capabilities to clients in the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.
Benzinga

Why MoneyGram Shares Are Trading Higher Today

MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP). Funds affiliated with MDP will acquire all outstanding shares of MoneyGram for $11 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.8 billion.
Alex Holmes
American Banker

How MoneyGram can become a stronger digital competitor by going private

MoneyGram, which has finally found a buyer after more than half a decade on the market, could find itself operating more like a fintech under private ownership than it is able to as a public company. "Public companies find it difficult to invest in new tech because they need to...
finextra.com

MoneyGram agrees $1.8bn sale to PE firm

MoneyGram has inked a definitive agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) in an all-cash deal worth around $1.8 billion. Funds affiliated with MDP will acquire all outstanding shares of MoneyGram for $11 per share - a premium of approximately 50% to MoneyGram's closing stock price on 14 December just before speculation about a possible sale began.
Crain's Chicago Business

Activist investor seeks control of U.S. Foods board

(Bloomberg) — Activist investor Sachem Head Capital Management plans to nominate a slate of seven directors at U.S. Foods Holding Corp. in an effort to take over the food distributor’s board, according to people familiar with the matter. Sachem Head’s nominees include its managing partner, Scott Ferguson, and...
Reuters

Temasek adds stakes in Robinhood, other consumer-focused companies

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings added new positions in a number of consumer-focused companies during the quarter that ended Dec. 31, including ride-hailing and food delivery company Grab Holdings Ltd , brokerage firm Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) and fashion company Rent the Runway Inc (RENT.O), according to securities filings released Monday.
Reuters

Software firm Palantir boosts revenue view on commercial strength

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies (PLTR.N) forecast current-quarter sales above estimates on Thursday, after a steady flow of government contracts and a growing commercial portfolio boosted the data analytics software firm's fourth-quarter revenue. Known for its work with the U.S. Army, the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies,...
pymnts

FinTech Atom Bank Raises Over $100M Ahead of Potential IPO

U.K. FinTech Atom Bank announced Wednesday (Feb. 16) that it has raised £75 million (roughly $102 million) for a valuation of £435 million ($590.9 million), as its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) grow closer to reality. Atom Bank said it doesn’t know whether it will IPO...
Reuters

Goldman Sachs ups ante in banking game of thrones

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When an industry keeps earning higher returns than it needs, competition should theoretically eat its lunch. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and its peers prove that doesn’t happen in finance. The Wall Street firm has boosted its medium-term target for return on equity to around 15%, a move presumably meant to narrow a valuation gap with chief rival Morgan Stanley (MS.N) read more . Both are betting that Wall Street’s super-sized profits are here to stay.
geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
WSPY NEWS

Ft. Dearborn Relocation

Sunday - Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm. Why we're one of the most trusted long distance moving companies nationwide: Moving with Mayflower makes life easier. You can count on our movers to guide you through the entire process, door to door. Is this your business?. Promote your business through our...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: MoneyGram, Constellation Brands, Marriott and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. MoneyGram International — The global remittance company's shares surged by 19.5% following news that the private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners will acquire MoneyGram in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion. Fidelity National Information — Financial services technology firm...
Benzinga

Alphabet's Drone Delivery Unit Promotes CTO To CEO Role

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Wing unit promoted its longtime CTO to the CEO role. Wing seeks to expand its drone delivery operations rapidly, including the Dallas suburbs. Adam Woodworth replaced James Ryan Burgess as the CEO, who stepped aside from most of his duties following a health issue....
Crain's Chicago Business

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

