ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Forecast

fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Audrey Puente says the sun will...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Cold Night Ahead, Some Refreeze Possible Tonight

You can expect dry weather if traveling to any Super Bowl parties this evening, and roads should be in good shape. Temperatures fall below freezing tonight, so any standing water or slush will freeze overnight. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Icy spots will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Warm Friday with temps in the 60's, snow expected Sunday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be sunny, mild and breezy again today. Expect to see more clouds on Saturday, and a slightly cooler breeze. Temperatures will be turning much colder by Sunday and a light rain/snow mix developing Saturday night. Then changing to a wet snow on Sunday morning. Roads could turn slick early on Sunday as temperatures briefly dip near freezing. The snow should end by the afternoon, with a trace to 1” of accumulation possible.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com

Chilly, breezy midweek, snow stays south Thursday

Feeling like the 20s and 30s Wednesday with the chilly north wind keeping up. Even colder temperatures are on the way Thursday with snow staying well off to the south of the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Temperatures nearing 70 on Friday

If Thursday wasn't warm and beautiful enough for you, wait a day. Friday is shaping up to be a spring-like day, with highs near 70-degrees. Temperatures will stay above normal through Saturday, with highs in the middle 60s and sunny skies. The skies will stay that way on Sunday, but...
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Big warm up tomorrow

Warmer weather tomorrow will continue into Friday. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. Much warmer weather for tomorrow with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. We will be back in the 70s on Friday, but a cold front will move through the area, bringing clouds and scattered showers. Cooler weather will arrive for the weekend, but it will not be an extreme cool down. Skies will clear, and we will see plenty of sunshine over the weekend with temperatures back to normal, and highs in the low 60s. Warmer weather will be back next week with temperatures warming back into the 70s. As moisture returns on Tuesday, there may be a few showers around.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers for Wednesday

Another system works down from Canada for Wednesday, with some snow spilling into our region. Most of the heavy snow will stick to areas east of us. Drier weather for Thursday through Saturday, with another system arriving for Sunday and Monday. OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows into the teens and...
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Widespread snow comes tomorrow

Lake effect snow will continue today in the north. Our next round of widespread snow comes tomorrow with a clipper system diving in from Canada. The snow starts in the western counties by mid-morning and spreads east during the day. Hazards will include slippery roads and poor visibility due to blowing snow. Winds will increase by the evening with gusts in excess of 40mph. Then, lake effect snow continues Saturday morning. Snow amounts will mainly be around 1-3″ with areas west/east pushing around 5″.
ENVIRONMENT
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, February 10

Sunny skies and northerly breezes with a warm Thursday on the way. The surface high pressure over the west is holding strong and keeps cranking the north winds at times, as it did overnight. The strongest gusts will stay along the Colorado River valley today where wind advisories are in place. This dry and very warm pattern will hold on through the weekend so make some cool plans for Valentine's Day and the Big Game. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has cooler changes coming next week.
ENVIRONMENT
krcgtv.com

Wednesday Evening Forecast (02/09/22)

TONIGHT: Other than a few passing clouds we'll see a mostly clear sky tonight with temperatures in the upper 20s. THURSDAY: We're slightly cooler but overall pleasant with lots of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. EXTENDED FORECAST: We're watching a weak front set to arrive Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Sunny, with chilly breezes still around

Beautiful sunshine along with brisk north winds again this Thursday. Breezes blowing up to 25 mph or higher at times are expected to last through the day so keep a warm jacket with you. After today, the winds relax and temp warm-up heading into a long holiday weekend. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW warns it […]
ENVIRONMENT
Great Bend Post

Thursday's Weather

Snow likely, mainly before 10 am. Patchy blowing snow between 9 am and noon. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Wild Temperatures Swings Ahead

With arctic high-pressure building overhead, winds will weaken through the night, however, temperatures will drop quickly. Look for overnight lows down into the 20s below 0 to the northeast, with the southwest feeling lows in the single digits above. A cold start tomorrow will give way to quickly warming temperatures as a warm front advances from the west. There will be a chance for light snow and perhaps some rain as this happens. Friday will feature a back door cold front and very strong winds, with yet another warmer air surge on Saturday, making for a very warm start to the weekend for February! Increasing chances for snow and colder air are looking more likely to end the weekend and into the beginning of next week, with the best chances for significant accumulating snow across the southern half of our area.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Windy Wednesday, Rain By Tomorrow

Wednesday, we continue the warming trend as we set up ahead of another cold front. Highs in the mid-50s are in store for many across the region, but we will have to watch for increasing clouds and wind throughout the daytime. Some spots could hit the 60-degree mark by the late afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts ranging from 20-30 MPH.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy