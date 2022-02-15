ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Denon AH-C830NCW Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe field of noise-cancelling true wireless earphones is so crowded that it makes it difficult for new models to stand out unless they really bring something new to the table. Denon’s $159 AH-C830NCW earphones deliver a refreshingly accurate sound signature with robust lows and pleasing highs, as well as sufficient active...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Bluetooth headphones with 37,000 5-star reviews are down to $19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you thought all the best cheap headphones deals disappeared now that the holidays are long gone and it’s 2022, think again. Just head over to Amazon’s site right now. You’ll discover some truly incredible deals on best-selling headphones from all the top brands.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Jabra's newest true wireless earbuds are discounted for the first time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If the early bird catches the worm, the first company that unveiled an interesting new pair of true wireless earbuds this year probably caught the attention of plenty of cable-hating audiophiles put off by the AirPods Pro, Beats Fit Pro, or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro's prices.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Denon DHT-S517 soundbar with Dolby Atmos features 3 sound modes to match every occasion

Use the Denon DHT-S517 soundbar with Dolby Atmos for all occasions and with all media outlets. It features 3 sound modes—Movie, Night, and Music—for the perfect mode to suit your audio content and environment. Moreover, the Denon DHT-S517 uses Dolby Atmos for immersive sound for TV, movies, and music. Best of all, with a single HDMI connection, it provides exceptional sound clarity from every TV. All the while, this soundbar also includes a wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass and high-quality audio. Furthermore, this Bluetooth soundbar boasts Dialogue Enhancer, enabling you to enjoy crystal-clear movie and TV dialogue, even during loud scenes. Finally, thanks to the Quick Start Guide and included cables, you can start viewing and listening to content quickly.
ELECTRONICS
soundandvision.com

Definitive Technology Descend DN-15 Subwoofer Review

Intelligent Phase Control allows for precise alignment with main speakers. Definitive Technology flagship subwoofer delivers extended bass and impressive output, but lacks the app-based custom EQ controls found on many other models. Watching a movie at home is one of the things I always look forward to when coming back...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Denon Ah C830ncw#Aac#Sbc#Aptx
Phone Arena

Audio-Technica launches affordable earphones with long-lasting battery

Although battery life is supposed to be one of the main concerns when choosing a pair of earbuds, Apple has proven time and again that your audio lineup shouldn’t stand out for long-lasting battery to be successful. The AirPods lineup is not particularly known for great battery life, so...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Logitech POP Mouse Review

PC peripherals are rarely fashionable. They typically either lean in on simple form and function, or, in the case of many gaming keyboards and mice, go all out with enough RGB lighting for a Christmas tree. But sometimes you want a mouse that’s aesthetically pleasing as well as functional, and Logitech’s POP line of computer accessories is set on delivering just that combination. The Logitech POP Mouse ($40) is a trendy wireless mouse that should impress casual PC and Mac users who want their gear to be an extension of their personality, but it's rather expensive for what it offers.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50 TWS earphones promise up to 50-hours of playback time

(Pocket-lint) - Audio-Technica has announced a pair of true wireless active noise cancelling earphones that offer up to 20-hours of continuous playback on a single charge. And there's up to 30 additional hours of charge in the case. The company also claims its Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW pair are among its most...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Bang & Olufsen audio hits PS5 with new Beoplay Portal headphones

Audio brand Bang & Olufsen has announced a second iteration of its excellent Beoplay Portal wireless gaming headphones – and unlike the originals they're compatible with PS5 as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, so even more gamers will be able to experience the brand's high-quality audio.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ANC
PC Magazine

Corsair K70 RGB Pro Review

Corsair has offered the K70 gaming keyboard in a variety of configurations since 2015. The latest iteration is the Corsair K70 RGB Pro ($159.99), which meets the expectations set by its predecessors by offering the latest Cherry MX mechanical switches, per-key RGB backlighting, and several features meant to appeal to professional gamers. The last is is how Corsair attempts to justify the "Pro" moniker—and the price. We think it succeeds, earning the K70 RGB Pro an Editors' Choice award for best high-end gaming keyboard for esports hounds.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

New Firmware Adds Customizable EQ To Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

If you own the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, then you are in for a treat. Because the company is rolling out a new firmware for the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones that brings a customizable equalizer onboard. While the Bose QuietComfort has received good reviews from the tech world, the one...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Review

SteelSeries’ Arctis 7+ ($169.99) is a quality wireless gaming headset. It's high-end, but a step or two down from the company’s flagship models (the Bluetooth-enabled Arctis 9 and the dual-battery Arctis Pro Wireless, both a few years old). It feels good, sounds good, and can wirelessly connect to a wide variety of devices besides PCs, including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Android phones with USB-C ports. It faces stiff competition from above and below, though, with the Razer Barracuda X, an Editors' Choice pick, providing strong mic performance and the same wireless connectivity options for much less money, and the slightly pricier JBL Quantum 800 adding RGB lighting, Bluetooth, and active noise cancellation to the mix. Still, the SteelSeries Arctic 7+ is worth a purchase, especially if you're using it on PC.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The Verge’s favorite audio gear for 2022

It’s been about a year since we first asked the staff of The Verge to tell us about some of their favorite audio gear. As we said in last year’s piece, the people here spend a lot of time listening to a variety of music, podcasts, and other interesting sounds — and that hasn’t changed. Many of us have used music to get through the ups and downs of the past year, and our audio devices have made it possible not only to lose ourselves in our tunes but to communicate with remote friends and relatives and to get work done via Zoom, Slack, and other apps.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

MYX II Review

Out of all of the Peloton Bike alternatives we've tested, the MYX II offers the best value. Starting at $1,399, the smart stationary bike costs $100 more than the original model, but features a slimmer 21.5-inch touch screen with improved speakers and increased processing power. It also has a new metrics sensor for more on-screen data, a video camera for interactive classes, and Apple Watch support. And after a recent merger with The Beachbody Company, the MYX II offers access to two different workout streaming platforms: MYX + Openfit ($39 per month) and Beachbody On Demand Interactive ($29 per month), both of which offer plenty of content to keep you sweating. Given all of these upgrades, the MYX II is a compelling alternative to the Peloton Bike+ and the SoulCycle At-Home Bike, and earns our Editors' Choice award for affordable smart stationary bikes.
BICYCLES
TechRadar

AIAIAI TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ review

The main selling points of the Studio Wireless+ are somewhat niche – latency-free and lossless wireless audio are great for music and video producers as well as audiophiles, but not so important for everyday music listeners. Even considering this audience, it’s a shame there’s a few quirks present such as a high noise floor, connectivity issues and some poor design choices that set it back. At its price, it doesn’t compete with pure Bluetooth headphones for everyday listeners, and its flaws get in the way of its star feature, ultimately leaving it in an awkward middle ground.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Bose updates QC45 ANC headphones with adjustable EQ

The Bose QuietComfort 45 (QC45) are among the best noise-canceling wireless headphones you can buy. But unlike most of the competition, Bose did not equip the QC45 with the ability to control their equalization. That was a surprise, given that the older (but pricier) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have adjustable EQ. Thankfully, that omission has now been addressed via a new firmware update that adds a three-band EQ to the Bose Music app.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks.It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From clean,...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Redmi X43 Smart TV starts retailing from today

Xiaomi had recently introduced the Redmi X43 smart LED TV recently along with a couple of phones and a fitness tracker. While the Redmi Note 11 started retailing a few days back, the Redmi X43 Smart TV goes on sale for the first time in the country. As the name...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds Review

Lenovo's $99.99 Smart Wireless Earbuds are one of the rare pairs of noise-cancelling true wireless earphones that cost less than $100. They deliver an impressive, bass-forward sound signature by default, and let you make precise adjustments with a 10-band EQ. Their active noise cancellation (ANC) circuitry isn't overly effective, however, and we don’t like how prone the on-ear controls are to accidental taps. In the same price range, the Editors’ Choice-winning Anker Soundcore Life P3 earphones remain your best option at $79.99, offering more effective ANC and better physical controls. But if you value being able to tune the sound signature exactly to your liking, the Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds are a worthwhile alternative.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Audio-Technica's New True Wireless Earbuds Aim To Outlast All Others

A new pair of earbuds from Audio-Technica, the ATH-CKS50TW, look to be the company's longest-lasting true wireless earbuds yet. Specifically, they claim a maximum usage time of 20 hours for continuous music playback (less if noise-cancellation is turned on) and up to 50 hours of playback (again, lower with noise-canceling) when used along with the included charging case.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy