Wichita City Council approves agreement for ict21 Redevelopment District

The Wichita City Council voted unanimously to approve an agreement for phase 1 of the ict21 Redevelopment District project.

Private developers plan approximately 1 million square feet of new construction, for warehousing, manufacturing, industrial and transit facilities. They told the city council that the first 12,000 square foot facility should be complete by October, and the entire project done by December 2028.

The developers say they spent years looking at different ways to fund the project. $6 million in tax increment financing will reduce the development costs.

The district is located at I-135 and 21st Street North in north Wichita, the site of the former El Paso refinery. Environmental contamination at the site limited what could be built there.

Passing of the agreement was on hold for two weeks while city council members gathered more information and asked additional questions about the project.