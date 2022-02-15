ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita City Council approves agreement for ict21 Redevelopment District

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MselO_0eFBBw3m00

The Wichita City Council voted unanimously to approve an agreement for phase 1 of the ict21 Redevelopment District project.

Private developers plan approximately 1 million square feet of new construction, for warehousing, manufacturing, industrial and transit facilities. They told the city council that the first 12,000 square foot facility should be complete by October, and the entire project done by December 2028.

The developers say they spent years looking at different ways to fund the project. $6 million in tax increment financing will reduce the development costs.

The district is located at I-135 and 21st Street North in north Wichita, the site of the former El Paso refinery. Environmental contamination at the site limited what could be built there.

Passing of the agreement was on hold for two weeks while city council members gathered more information and asked additional questions about the project.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#The Wichita City Council#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
891
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy