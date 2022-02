Edward Abrahams is president of the Personalized Medicine Coalition, an education and advocacy organization in D.C. Without any proposed new funding for his initiative “to end cancer as we know it,” President Biden walked into the White House’s East Room on Feb. 2 to inaugurate what his former science adviser, Eric Lander, called an “audacious” effort to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent within 25 years. While there are many admirable ideas in the president’s proposed plan, his reignited “moonshot” — downsized from an earlier campaign promise to “cure” cancer — was greeted with skepticism. With no new investment, critics noted, the moonshot is not ready for liftoff.

