Pasco County, FL

Pasco attracts 1.3 million visitors

By B.C. Manion
The Laker/Lutz News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe numbers are in — and they’re looking good for Pasco County tourism. While much of the country is still rebounding from the impacts of COVID-19, Pasco County set new records in the number of visitors it attracted and tourism’s impact on the local economy, according to a 104-page report delivered...

O-Town Review

The Next Lake Nona?

As Florida continues to expand with the influx of people who want our beautiful weather and low taxes, so do our communities. Have you heard? Word on the street is there is a brand new “city” development being built in Osceola County and it is going to be an epicenter for technology-based expansion in an environment that promotes collaboration and local job creation. Are you ready for the name? It’s being called NeoCity!!
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa hospital to establish dedicated Covid unit

February 16, 2022 - AdventHealth is planning to modernize an existing patient care unit in its Carrollwood campus to provide the highest level of care for future Covid patients. The 10,680-square-foot unit conversion is part of an $11.9 million investment funded by AdventHealth and Hillsborough County. “We are deeply committed to providing a higher standard of care to our patients no matter the circumstances. We’ve adapted robust care models to be adequately prepared for patients with Covid throughout the various surges we’ve endured,” Erika Skula, President and CEO at AdventHealth Carrollwood, said in a release. The 25 converted rooms will be located on an existing unit in the hospital and will be equipped with technological and structural advancements to assist staff in providing elevated care for Covid patients.
TAMPA, FL
Construction to begin on $27 million office complex in Pasco County

PASCO — Construction is set to begin on a 120,000-square foot office development in Pasco County. The $27 million project, called 54 Crossings, is being built to address growing demand north of Tampa. The developer is Rizzetta Real Estate. The office complex, off State Road 54 just east of the Suncoast Parkway, will be made up of two three-story buildings each consisting of 60,000 square feet.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

Medical marijuana grower looks to plant roots in southwest Lakeland

LAKELAND — An Illinois-based medical marijuana company is one step closer to planting its first crop in Lakeland.  Revolution Global received approval from the city's Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday for minor modifications to the area's planned unit development to allow for the indoor cultivation of medical marijuana. The company is hoping to plant its crop inside a 109,000-square-foot warehouse...
LAKELAND, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Efforts continue to reduce perils on Pasco roads

The number of miles being driven in Pasco County is climbing — and so is the number of transportation-related injuries and deaths. That’s the essence of a report, “Crash data: The story behind the numbers,” by Tina A. Russo and Johnny Koors, which was delivered to the Pasco County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) board at its Feb. 10 meeting.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco expands moratorium area, despite objections

The Pasco County Commission has expanded its multifamily moratorium area, despite concerns raised about urban sprawl and affordable housing. The board adopted the new boundary areas, which are within Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore’s District, essentially within Land O’ Lakes and Wesley Chapel. The proposed expansion area drew...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
