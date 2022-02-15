Pasco attracts 1.3 million visitors

February 16, 2022 - AdventHealth is planning to modernize an existing patient care unit in its Carrollwood campus to provide the highest level of care for future Covid patients. The 10,680-square-foot unit conversion is part of an $11.9 million investment funded by AdventHealth and Hillsborough County. “We are deeply committed to providing a higher standard of care to our patients no matter the circumstances. We’ve adapted robust care models to be adequately prepared for patients with Covid throughout the various surges we’ve endured,” Erika Skula, President and CEO at AdventHealth Carrollwood, said in a release. The 25 converted rooms will be located on an existing unit in the hospital and will be equipped with technological and structural advancements to assist staff in providing elevated care for Covid patients.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO