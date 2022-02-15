ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

"Return to Jim Crow": AOC says in new interview she fears end of democracy in U.S.

By Alex Henderson
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qpvhk_0eFBBOUQ00

During her three years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has seen first-hand how ugly American politics can be — from death threats to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. The progressive congresswoman and Bernie Sanders ally hasn't been intimidated, however; she isn't shy about using Twitter to mercilessly troll far-right MAGA Republicans.

Ocasio-Cortez discussed the state of U.S. politics during an interview with the New Yorker conducted on Feb. 1 and published on Feb. 14. And she warned that the assault on democracy from the far right is relentless.

When asked what she sees "in the room" as a member of Congress, AOC responded, "Honestly, it is a shit show. It's scandalizing, every single day. What is surprising to me is how it never stops being scandalizing. Some folks perhaps get used to it, or desensitized to the many different things that may be broken, but there is so much reliance on this idea that there are adults in the room, and, in some respect, there are. But sometimes, to be in a room with some of the most powerful people in the country and see the ways that they make decisions — sometimes, they're just susceptible to groupthink, susceptible to self-delusion."

During the interview, Ocasio-Cortez expressed fears that the U.S. may not be a democracy 10 years from now.

The congresswoman told The New Yorker, "What we risk is having a government that perhaps postures as a democracy, and may try to pretend that it is, but isn't…. We're never beyond hope, but we've already seen the opening salvos of this, where you have a very targeted, specific attack on the right to vote across the United States — particularly in areas where Republican power is threatened by changing electorates and demographics. You have white nationalist, reactionary politics starting to grow into a critical mass. What we have is the continued sophisticated takeover of our democratic systems in order to turn them into undemocratic systems, all in order to overturn results that a party in power may not like."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Ocasio-Cortez added that the U.S. will "return to Jim Crow" if the GOP assault on voting rights continues.

"You have it already happening in Texas, where Jim Crow-style disenfranchisement laws have already been proposed," she warned. "You had members of the state legislature, just a few months ago, flee the state in order to prevent such voting laws from being passed. In Florida, where you had the entire state vote to allow people who were released from prison to be re-enfranchised after they have served their debt to society, that's essentially being replaced with poll taxes and intimidation at the polls. You have the complete erasure and attack on our own understanding of history, to replace teaching history with institutionalized propaganda from white nationalist perspectives in our schools. This is what the scaffolding of Jim Crow was."

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

This senator thought he had given his 279th and final speech on climate change. He was wrong.

A little over a year ago, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, stood on the Senate floor looking exuberant. To his right was his trademark green sign — a picture of the Earth and "TIME TO WAKE UP" in large capital letters. The senator, a longtime climate activist, was celebrating what he thought would be a milestone: his 279th and final speech urging the country to take action on global warming. President Joe Biden, who had campaigned aggressively on the subject of climate change, was in the White House and Democrats controlled both houses of Congress. The United States, Whitehouse was sure, was poised to pass significant legislation to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
ADVOCACY
Salon

Trump's new "spying" Clinton conspiracy theory is a success as cowardly mainstream media confounded

Have you heard of the latest conspiracy theory fueling the bizarre fantasy life of the right?. The liars of the right definitely think they've got a hot one with this "Durham report," an official-sounding document that Republican propagandists will have you believe "proves" Hillary Clinton was spying on Donald Trump. The "report," however, is actually just a court filing made by John Durham, a right-wing lawyer installed in the Department of Justice by Trump and then-attorney general Bill Barr for the obvious purpose of generating conspiracy theories to feed into the right-wing propaganda mill. Fox News has been humping this non-report nonstop. Trump just used it as an excuse to once again threaten Hillary Clinton's life. And unfortunately, the mainstream media is failing to push back by labeling this conspiracy theory for the bucket of nonsense that it is.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
The Independent

AOC says ‘a very real risk’ democracy will cease to exist in US within a decade

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has warned of a “very real risk” that the US won’t have democracy in 10 years.In an interview with The New Yorker’s editor David Remnick, published on Monday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez called working in the Congress a “shit show” and said that it was “scandalising every single day. What is surprising to me is how it never stops being scandalising.”She told Reminick: “I think there’s a very real risk that we will not [have democracy]. What we risk is having a government that perhaps postures as a democracy, and may try to pretend that it is, but...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

AOC: "I think we will return to Jim Crow"

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says there's a "very real risk" the U.S. will no longer be a democracy in 10 years, warning of a "return to Jim Crow." Why it matters: Ocasio-Cortez has said for months that the U.S.' democracy is on the line. Her latest comments, published Monday in the New Yorker, come as Democrats struggle to rebound from an impasse on voting rights legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
mediaite.com

AOC Questions If U.S. Will Have a Democracy in 10 Years: ‘There’s a Very Real Risk’ It Won’t Last

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) raised the notion that democracy could end in America within the foreseeable future. Ocasio-Cortez sat with The New Yorker’s David Remnick for a wide-ranging interview in which she reflected on her 3 years in Congress and her progressive political stardom. Speaking of what she has seen in the House of Representatives, Ocasio-Cortez called the working atmosphere a “sh*t show,” adding “it’s scandalizing, every single day. What is surprising to me is how it never stops being scandalizing.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: To suggest that these are Jim Crow 2.0 is irresponsible

According to the political organization No Labels, Republicans and Democrats have been fighting over two “problems” — voter fraud and voter suppression — that are completely overblown. While it is true that Republican-controlled Legislatures in 19 states have passed laws changing the rules of their voting or election systems, to suggest that these are Jim Crow 2.0 is irresponsible. The real threat to our democracy is the Electoral Count Act of 1887. Fortunately, a bipartisan Senate group of true heroes — including Sens. Joe Manchin, Susan Collins, Kyrsten Sinema and Mitt Romney — have already started discussions.
VANCOUVER, WA
Daily Mail

AOC tells Schumer to make Sinema's life 'as difficult as possible' after moderate who killed Build Back Better and Biden's voting rights plan complained Senate votes were too slow

Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday, calling on party leadership to make her life as difficult as possible - highlighting the bitter divide among Democrats over their direction. Sinema has become a hate figure for the left of the party for blocking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Republicans#Alternet#American#Maga#The New Yorker
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Lawmakers condemn Mitch McConnell after he says Black people vote as much as 'Americans'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was excoriated by several lawmakers for remarks he made about Black voters. On Wednesday night, Senate Republicans blocked voting rights legislation that Democrats say is necessary to counter voting restrictions being enacted in several GOP-led states, including Texas and Florida. Studies have shown that strict voter ID laws disproportionately impact Black and Latino voters, and voters of color regularly have to wait longer in line to vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin calls on Senate to pass changes to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act that would make clear VP can't overturn an election: Republicans worried Democrats will shoehorn stalled voting rights provisions into bill

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is leading the bipartisan effort to reform the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act, which former President Donald Trump's allies tried to use to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election. Politico reported Wednesday that Manchin is trying to fast track a bill -...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Democratic Congresswoman Says Republican Rep. Poked Her, Told Her to ‘Kiss My Ass’

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) on Tuesday accused Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.) of poking her in the back and telling her to “kiss my ass” after she asked him to wear a mask in the U.S. Capitol. “Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train,” Beatty tweeted. “He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my ass.'” 🧵 Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy